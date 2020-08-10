The pop singer interacts with fans and gives them exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at her upcoming album during the Smile Sunday series

Orlando Bloom Surprises and Scares Fiancée Katy Perry During Her Second 'Smile Sunday' Livestream

Orlando Bloom is full of surprises — even ones that scare Katy Perry.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old actor popped in on his fiancée's Smile Sunday livestream show, where he gave Perry, 35, a scare as she previewed a new song from her upcoming album.

As she played a snippet of a song, Perry held onto a boombox playing the track and playfully blew a kiss to the camera, without realizing that Bloom had snuck in the room.

Then, turning her eyes away from the camera, Perry noticed Bloom and screamed loudly before she began to laugh uncontrollably.

"You’re not supposed to see me doing this," Perry said with a laugh.

After Perry calmed down from the scare, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor smiled into the camera and cheerfully said hello to the viewers watching.

Bloom then proudly announced that he put up the backdrop that Perry was using for the livestream, before he exited the frame after a minute-long cameo.

Perry, revealing that she was "literally sweating" from Bloom's scare, said "he's not supposed to see me like this," before she shared that he has to get used to it as she is a "mom on the move."

She added: "I'm not embarrassed, but it's like you know when you're doing something in your room and somebody walks in and it's like, 'This is my alone time.'"

Perry interacts with fans and gives them exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at her upcoming album during the fan involved Smile Sunday series.

During the chat, Perry also revealed that the Target deluxe version of her album Smile, which is scheduled to be released on Aug. 28, will feature an exclusive song titled "High on Your Own Supply."

Perry said the track was recorded at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, "when I was feeling like this is the end of the world."