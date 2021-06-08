In the song's music video, included on the Pokémon 25: The Album soundtrack, Katy Perry also gave a shout out to daughter Daisy Dove and Orlando Bloom's son, Flynn

Orlando Bloom Makes Cameo in Behind the Scenes Footage of Katy Perry's 'Electric' Music Video

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are enjoying time in Hawaii with their new friend, Pokémon.

On Monday, the 36-year-old singer's shared a new video to her YouTube channel that featured never-before-seen footage of the making of her "Electric" video for the upcoming Pokémon 25: The Album soundtrack, in honor of the company's milestone anniversary.

In the YouTube clip, which gives fans an inside look at the music video's Oahu, Hawaii set, Bloom makes a brief cameo.

As Perry walks fans through different on-set locations on the lush Hawaiian island, including a farmer's market and a retro record store, Bloom makes a surprise appearance as he smiles and waves through the window of a lighthouse that the American Idol judge can be seen visiting (with Pokémon) in the official video for the pop ballad.

But Perry's fiancé's special appearance in the behind the seen footage isn't the only nod to her loved ones.

Talking about the start of career, when she would sing in farmer's markets to earn some cash, the singer explains how she wanted to recreate a teenage version of herself in the markets for the "Electric" music video.

Sharing more sweet details, the singer explains that two of the farmer's market stalls in the video are named after her daughter, Daisy Dove, 9 months, who she shares with Bloom, and the actor's son, Flynn, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. A third stall also features the name of her niece, Stella.

"Here I am at Flynn's Flowers, of course, some of these stalls are very personal to me," Perry says of the tribute. "Like Daisy's Garden, Stella's Strawberries."

According to the artist, the small shoutouts are a simple way for the kids to feel connected to her work.

"Just sweet little moments so then they can look back in 10 years and go, 'Oh, I was thought of! I mattered!' " Perry told MTV of the mentions in the video.

In celebration of Pokémon's 25th anniversary this year, The Pokémon Company International has partnered with Universal Music Group to release Pokémon 25: The Album, featuring 14 songs by 11 different Universal Music Group artists, including Post Malone and J Balvin.

During the behind the scenes tour, J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing for The Pokémon Company International, explained why Perry was a perfect fit for the project.

"Katy was an easy choice for us. Her energy is the key. She has such a playfulness, such a positive energy, it was such a perfect fit for Pokémon," he said of the star.