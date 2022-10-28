Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met while fighting over a burger in 2016, and now, the couple are happily engaged and parents to a daughter.

After taking a break in 2017, they rekindled their romance less than a year later and their relationship got serious. Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019 and while the COVID-19 pandemic did halt their original wedding plans, the couple moved in together and welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

"Every day your options change, and you don't know what's what. Especially being pregnant in a pandemic, it's an emotional rollercoaster," Perry told PEOPLE. However, she credits her fiancé with being able to overcome life's curveballs. Her future goals are to have "family and love and laughing and coziness."

From their In-N-Out meeting to welcoming their first child together, here is a complete timeline of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship.

January 10, 2016: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet at a Golden Globes afterparty

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Perry first met Bloom at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. The pop superstar later explained how their paths crossed during an episode of American Idol.

"I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together," she said. "So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!' "

Since the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is "a little older" than Perry, he later told The Times that he wasn't "overly familiar with her artistic endeavors" when they first met.

February 2016: Orlando Bloom introduces Katy Perry to his loved ones

The new couple's relationship got a jumpstart when Bloom introduced Perry to his son (with ex Miranda Kerr) Flynn, who was 5 years old at the time. He also took Perry to his manager's birthday party.

"Orlando and Katy are spending more and more time together," an insider close to the couple told PEOPLE, before noting that the pair do not shy away from PDA while out in public. "They are introducing each other to friends [and] they look very happy together."

May 19, 2016: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make their relationship Instagram official

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on May 19, 2016, after attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Perry posted a photo of her and Bloom laying on the steps of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, with the caption, "We cannes't."

August 2016: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make headlines with nude paddleboard trip

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Emma McIntyre/Getty

While on an Italian vacation, paparazzi captured photos of Bloom paddleboarding in the nude while Perry donned a bikini. The photos quickly went viral and he became a trending topic on Twitter.

"It was extremely surprising," he later told ELLE UK of the photos. "I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen. I've been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar."

Perry explained to The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she chose to not paddle in her birthday suit despite being in Europe where it is quite common.

"You know when you're dating someone, sometimes it's exciting to be like, 'Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place?' or what have you," she said. "And I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!"

October 31, 2016: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dress up as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

Perry and Bloom went all out for Halloween 2016 where they transformed into Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Perry even enlisted the help of a professional makeup artist to have prosthetics applied to her face to become the spitting image of the former Secretary of State. The two attended Kate Hudson's annual Halloween party together in their costumes, complete with a hoard of secret service agents.

November 24, 2016: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate Thanksgiving together

The singer invited her beau to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family in 2016. She documented the family gathering through a series of Instagram Stories alongside her siblings and parents, Keith and Mary Hudson.

The crew wore matching pajamas while preparing their turkey feast. In one photo, Bloom was seen cradling a baby.

December 20, 2016: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dress up as Mrs. Claus and Santa

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

Perry and Bloom spent the 2016 holidays giving back to their community. They dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus and visited the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. They posed for photos with patients and their families along with the medical staff.

"Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!" the hospital wrote alongside a photo of the pair in their costumes.

February 2017: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom break up

In February 2017, Perry and Bloom broke up after a little over a year of dating. Fans speculated that they split when they arrived separately at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party and didn't spend much time together at the event.

"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," a statement from both of their reps read.

April 2017: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom remain friends post-breakup

"We're friends, it's good," Bloom said of his split with Perry. "We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

Perry tweeted similar sentiments and requested that their fans don't point fingers at either one of them as the cause of the breakup.

"HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!?" she tweeted. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"

February 2018: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunite for a vacation

Bloom and Perry were spotted strolling through Prague together in February 2018, stirring up rumors that they might be back together.

"After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn't some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn't working," a source told PEOPLE.

"In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it." The source added, "They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her."

May 21, 2018: Katy Perry fuels reconciliation rumors with Orlando Bloom

During the 2018 finale of American Idol, Perry revealed that she was no longer a single woman. The Bachelorette at the time, Becca Kufrin, appeared on the episode as a guest star and Perry jokingly asked if she could "be in the running" for Kufrin's quest for love.

"Yes, I'll give you all my roses," Kufrin said, to which Perry responded, "I'm not single but I still like you." Although she didn't say who her boyfriend was, fans put two and two together.

September 26, 2018: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make their red carpet debut

Andreas Rentz/Getty

On Sept. 26, 2018, Bloom and Perry made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

Bloom donned a black suit with a white shirt while Perry opted for a Tom Ford gown with metallic sleeves. After the event, they set off for the Greek Island of Corfu for a getaway.

December 2, 2018: Katy Perry buys a date with Orlando Bloom at a charity auction

One of the prizes at The One Love Malibu Festival benefit concert's charity auction — to help Malibu recover from the wildfires — happened to be a date from Bloom.

She helped auction off her boyfriend, saying, "You can do a motorcycle ride with him to a lunch destination to have lunch with Orlando freaking Bloom." She added, "That also means that when you are on the motorcycle with him you're holding him in a way that I am not excited about."

While one fan placed a $20,000 bid for the date, Perry stepped in and bought the date for herself for $50,000.

February 14, 2019: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get engaged

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

On Valentine's Day, Bloom proposed to Perry in a very elaborate way, as she later revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"It was very sweet," Perry told the late-night host. "It was Valentine's Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter."

She continued, "We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well."

"Orlando had planned this for a while," a source later told PEOPLE. "He wanted it all to be special." He even asked for her parents' approval beforehand.

March 2019: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom move in together

An insider close to Bloom revealed to PEOPLE that he decided to sell his home and move into Perry's, which was much more private.

"Since they are engaged, it was just a natural step for them to live together," the source noted, adding that his ex-wife Kerr "doesn't have an issue" with their living arrangement.

"Miranda knows Katy and the two get along," the source continued. "Miranda doesn't have an issue with Flynn being at Katy's house when Orlando has custody. Everyone is getting along great."

July 27, 2019: Orlando Bloom shares how he and Katy Perry make their long-distance relationship work

Both Perry and Bloom often have to travel all over the world for their work, spending long lengths of time apart. Yet they both find time between their busy schedules to make it work.

"That's part of the job, right?" Bloom told PEOPLE. "You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together."

March 5, 2020: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce that they're expecting a baby

Perry announced her pregnancy in the music video for her song "Never Worn White." The video ended with a clip of Perry in a white sheer dress caressing her baby bump.

"They are of course thrilled about the baby," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE after the video debuted.

During an Instagram Live shortly after the video premiered, she confirmed the pregnancy and said it's "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep."

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she said, alluding to her new album.

March 2020: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postpone their wedding

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

An insider close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE that they were set to wed in Japan in early summer 2020. However, Perry and Bloom had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant," the source shared. "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus."

April 4, 2020: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal their baby's sex

Perry revealed their baby's sex via Instagram. She posted a photo of Bloom covered in a pink cream with the caption, "💕 it's a girl 💕," and added the hashtag "Girls Run The World."

"They are both so excited about having a baby. They are also ecstatic that it's a girl," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE. "They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It's such a happy distraction for them."

August 27, 2020: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce the birth of their baby girl

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

On Aug. 27, 2020, Perry and Bloom announced their daughter's birth via UNICEF, a charity that they are both Goodwill Global Ambassadors for. The charity's post included a black-and-white photo of the newborn, named Daisy Dove Bloom, holding her father's finger while Perry held her wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the post read. They also pointed out that they were blessed with a "peaceful birth" and asked fans to donate to UNICEF so that, "every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare."

Perry later discussed motherhood with PEOPLE the following year and said, "It's just the best in the world. It's the game-changer." She added, "My heart is so full, finally."

May 9, 2021: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate Mother's Day

Perry celebrated her first Mother's Day in 2021.

"I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother's Day," she tweeted.

Bloom also dedicated an Instagram post to his fiancée. "Got myself a real catch. 🐠 ❤️," the father of two wrote. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."

June 2021: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make their first on-screen appearance together

The A-list stars combined their talents and appeared on-screen together for the first time in an ad titled Transmissions From the Future. The ad was made by the RepresentUs organization in support of the For the People Act, a bill that intends to expand voting rights.

The ad shows Perry and Bloom as an older couple from the year 2055 sending a message to people in 2021 to "save democracy while you can." Bloom even managed to give a shout-out to their daughter, concluding the video by saying, "Tell Daisy we love her."

August 26, 2021: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate Daisy's first birthday

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

On Aug. 26, 2021, the couple celebrated their daughter Daisy Dove's first birthday.

"1 year ago today is the day my life began... Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ❤️," Perry wrote on Twitter.

Bloom also posted about the milestone and shared an Instagram Story of a number one made of daisies with a pink bow tied to the bottom. He captioned it, "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child 🎈🎉🥳💫."

January 13, 2022: Katy Perry gives an update on her daughter with Orlando Bloom

While speaking to PEOPLE about De Soi, her new line of non-alcoholic apéritifs, the first-time mom gave an update on her daughter and how parenting is going.

"Daisy is great," she said. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

She added, "It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes."

February 8, 2022: Katy Perry talks about her wedding plans with Orlando Bloom

Three years after their engagement, Perry revealed that the pair were still trying to find a location for their wedding.

"It's a destination location that like, you know, we're still trying for it to work out," Perry said on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show. "But every couple of months it's like, 'New variant! New variant! New variant!' "

March 18, 2022: Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom "hot"

While speaking to PEOPLE, Perry opened up about her love for Bloom. The singer was caught looking at Bloom's Sexiest Man Alive photoshoot on an episode of American Idol, but Perry said she "doesn't need a magazine to remind me that my man is hot — I know it."

She added, "But I like it. I like everyone else knowing."

May 2022: Katy Perry opens up about parenting with Orlando Bloom

Perry admitted on an episode of Dear Chelsea with Chelsea Handler that she didn't think motherhood was in the cards for her before meeting Bloom. "I wasn't very maternal and I think that probably stems from some childhood stuff," she said.

"[Then] Orlando, I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11," she continued. "So that definitely, primally influenced me — something inside of me said, 'You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed. He is a kind man."

The singer also noted that Bloom brings balance to her life, explaining, "I always say when he walks into the room he has this joie de vivre to him and some people ask, 'What is this guy on?' He's just really got this happy, posi vibes and I'm a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways — and so it's good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit."

August 2, 2022: Katy Perry wants to have more kids with Orlando Bloom

Perry told PEOPLE in August 2022 that she hopes to have more children with her fiancé. "I'm a planner," she said, adding, "So we'll see."

She also opened up about her experience having a child during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," she shared. "I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."

October 25, 2022: Orlando Bloom celebrates Katy Perry's birthday

Bloom marked his fiancée's 38th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. He wrote, Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling 🎂❤️🎉," alongside a selfie of the couple.

Perry later commented, "love you to Pluto and back."