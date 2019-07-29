Orlando Bloom Reveals How He and Fiancée Katy Perry Make Long Distance Work

For Orlando Bloom and fiancée Katy Perry, distance only makes the heart grow fonder.

Though they have to spend time apart while the actor films the second season of his new Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row, in the Czech Republic and while the “Never Really Over” singer travels all over the world for projects, they’re making it work.

“That’s part of the job, right?” Bloom, 42, told PEOPLE at the TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles on Saturday. “You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together.”

When asked whether he and Perry, 34 — who have been dating on-and-off since 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year — are in wedding planning mode right now, Bloom told reporters, “In the sense that we are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

During an interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show earlier this month, Perry shared a similar sentiment as Bloom about how they’re making sure to lay a foundation for their relationship instead of rushing down the aisle.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” Perry, 34, said.

After being asked by cohost Kyle Sandilands to clarify what she meant by “monster house,” Perry said, “I’m saying it more figuratively.”

“I’m saying it, like, emotionally,” she continued. “It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s, as you know.”

Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, whom he wed in an intimate ceremony in July 2010 just one month after their engagement was confirmed. Perry similarly exchanged vows with ex-husband Russell Brand in a private but extravagant ceremony in India in 2010 less than 10 months after getting engaged.

A source told PEOPLE in June that Bloom and Perry are “using a planner” to finalize all of their wedding details.

“Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too,” the source said. “They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”