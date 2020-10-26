Orlando Bloom Surprises Katy Perry with a 'Dream Come True Birthday Message' from Borat

Katy Perry got a surprise video message on her birthday.

On Sunday, the American Idol judge celebrated her 36th birthday and fiancé Orlando Bloom enlisted the help of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat to wish her a special day. "@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️🎂🎈@boratsagdiyev 🤣," the actor shared on Instagram alongside a video of Borat sending Perry his hilarious birthday wishes.

“Jak sie masz [How are you], Katy Pepsi," Borat begins in the footage.

"I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one," he said, possibly referring to when Bloom famously went naked paddleboarding in 2016. "It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake."

Perry appeared to love the surprise, sharing the video on her own social media with the caption, "omg @orlandobloom 🎂."

Recently, the "Roar" singer helped promote the Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The mom of one shared the trailer to the film on Instagram, saying she and Bloom might watch it again. "Borat 2 Date night round ✌🏼@orlandobloom? 😍😱," she wrote.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

In addition to celebrating Perry's birthday, the couple is also celebrating the purchase of a new home in Montecito, California, for around $14 million, a real estate source told PEOPLE last week.

The 7,167-square-foot home, initially listed for $16.25 million, was built in 1934 and boasts six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and sits on 8.9 acres, the source said.

A Bloom insider told PEOPLE, "Katy grew up in Santa Barbara and always loved it there. Orlando has come to love it as well. He always enjoyed Malibu but finds Montecito even better since it's much more private. "

"They agree that raising their little girl in Montecito will be amazing," the insider added. "They were looking for a house for a while before they put in an offer. They are very excited about their new house. It comes with a lot of history and a gorgeous ocean view."