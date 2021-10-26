Orlando Bloom Celebrates Fiancée Katy Perry's 37th Birthday with Romantic Post: 'We Do Life, We Do Love'

Orlando Bloom is sending all his love to Katy Perry for her birthday.

On Tuesday, the Carnival Row actor shared a photo on Instagram, celebrating his fiancée's 37th birthday. In the snap, Perry is wearing a birthday headband and smiling at a dessert plate with a candle as Bloom gazes at her sweetly.

"We do life we do love and it's fun. I'll celebrate you today and everyday. 🎂🥳✨I love you. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️," he captioned the sweet post.

Perry kept her own celebratory birthday post simple, sharing a clip from her recent appearance as guest host on The Ellen Show, writing, "A very productive 37 so far 💅🏻."

In August, Bloom and Perry both celebrated another birthday — their daughter's first trip around the sun.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, back in August 2020. For her first birthday, Bloom shared a photograph on his Instagram Story of a stunning floral display of daisies shaped together to form the number one with a pink bow tied to the bottom, captioning the post, "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child 🎈🎉🥳💫."

Proud mom Perry also paid tribute to the pair's little one on Twitter. "1 year ago today is the day my life began... Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ❤️," the singer wrote.

Back in May, the "Firework" singer shared that her then-9-month-old daughter hit two big developmental milestones. "She's crawling and she has one tooth," Perry said during an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. "It's barely poked through though."

"Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth," she joked. "I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character!"

The "Daisies" singer also revealed in L'Officiel's Summer 2021 issue that she was initially "nervous to be a mom," telling the publication she went on a "healing journey" to learn why she had that uncertainty about motherhood before getting to the source of it.