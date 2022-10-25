Orlando Bloom Says He's 'Always Smiling' in Relationship with Katy Perry on Singer's 38th Birthday

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a sweet selfie and caption to Instagram for his fiancée's special day

By
Published on October 25, 2022 05:30 PM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Photo: Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Orlando Bloom will make it like Katy Perry's birthday every day!

On Tuesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor celebrated his fiancée's 38th year around the sun with a smiling selfie posted to Instagram with a sweet caption about their romantic relationship.

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling 🎂❤️🎉," wrote Bloom, 45, alongside the photo of him and Perry appearing to sit at a restaurant table.

Underneath the post, the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker reciprocated his sentiment in a comment, writing, "love you to Pluto and back."

Bloom also shared another selfie from the outing with Perry to his Instagram Story. "This birthday 🎂 This ❤️ ," read his caption written across the photo, featuring the "When I'm Gone" performer posing with her lips pursed.

The pair has been together since 2018, and together they share a daughter, 2-year-old Daisy Dove. Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 11, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Perry shared how she's hopeful about expanding her family with Bloom.

Orlando Bloom Says He's 'Always Smiling' in Relationship with <a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> on Singer's 38th Birthday
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Orlando Bloom/Instagram

"I'm a planner," the singer said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. "So we'll see."

Perry also touched on their parenting dynamic during the chat, which took place after the couple returned from living in New Castle, Kentucky for a month where Bloom was filming his latest thriller, Red Right Hand.

"We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he's making a movie and then when he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent," Perry explained. "Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out."

