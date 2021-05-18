“I could see her for the first time and it’s still one of the most memorable moments of my life — and most nervous,” Oprah Winfrey said of her experience performing onstage with Tina Turner

Oprah Winfrey Recalls 'Memorable' Moment Performing with Tina Turner: 'Never Been So Out of Body'

Even Oprah Winfrey gets a little star struck every now and then.

On Saturday, the former talk show icon appeared at Clive Davis's virtual Grammy celebration where she opened up about the "out of body" experience of performing as a back up dancer for her idol, Tina Turner, during the singer's Wildest Dreams tour in 1997.

Winfrey, 67, described the exciting moment of getting dressed up and learning the choreography for Turner's 1991 hit, "The Best," in order to perform with the hitmaker onstage for the concert set. Recalling how she felt at the time, the O Magazine founder told Davis that her "knees were knocking" as she walked on stage.

"I've heard many people describe being out of body as some kind of near-death experience, so maybe I was near death and didn't know it," she told Davis in a clip from the event.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, knees knocking, that's actually a thing that happens, so let me keep my knees apart so they don't shake together.' I have never been so out of body, so out of my own comfort zone, out of my realm of what is normal for me," Winfrey said.

Winfrey went on to explain that after realizing that the song was only 4 minutes and 14 seconds, she had to calm down and live in the moment, telling herself, "You better relax and enjoy this because this is never gonna happen again."

"I saw the stadium for the first time. I could see her for the first time and it's still one of the most memorable moments of my life — and most nervous," she continued.

Davis' virtual Grammy party helped raise money for the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and its music education programs. The six-hour invitation-only Zoom party also included interviews with several other music icons including H.E.R., Elton John, Earth Wind and Fire, Da Baby, and Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr.

Along with reliving the wild onstage moment with Turner, Winfrey also shared some stories of past trauma from her book, What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing, which she co-authored with Bruce Perry, M.D., Ph.D.

The former Oprah Winfrey Show host recently wrapped up her virtual book tour, where she shared "stories from her own past, understanding through experience the vulnerability that comes from facing trauma and adversity at a young age," a press release stated.