Set for an October release, Let There Be Drums! will also feature Ringo Starr of the Beatles, Stewart Copeland of The Police and more drummers

One of Taylor Hawkins' Final Interviews to Be Featured in a New Documentary About Rock Drummer Icons

Get ready to learn about the musicians behind the drum kits.

An upcoming documentary titled Let There Be Drums!, directed by Justin Kreutzmann, will explore the essential role of drumming in rock bands throughout history and feature interviews with legendary drummers from Ringo Starr of the Beatles to the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters.

Set for an Oct. 28 theatrical release, the film also features drummers including Mickey Hart and Kreutzmann's dad Bill of the Grateful Dead, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Stephen Perkins of Jane's Addiction, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses.

Ringo Starr

Let There Be Drums marks the first time Hawkins has appeared in a film since the Foo Fighters drummer died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before a scheduled music festival performance after complaining of chest pains in his hotel. He was 50 years old.

Kreutzmann spoke about Let There Be Drums! in a statement to Deadline, noting the 52-year-old filmmaker's idea for the documentary "really came to me as a gift. Literally," he explained.

Grateful Dead

"It started Christmas Day, 1977 when I was given a Super-8 film camera. The first home movies I filmed were of my Dad on stage at Winterland in San Francisco," continued the documentarian. "They were shot from my perspective, sitting right behind him on the drum riser so he could keep an eye on me during the Grateful Dead's performances. Drums, and the drummers that play them, have been a major component of my entire life."

More than two dozen artists will gather in London on Sept. 3 and Los Angeles on Sept. 27 for the special performances, which were announced earlier this month by the Foo Fighters and Hawkins' family.

"For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts," the Foo Fighters wrote on Twitter at hte time.