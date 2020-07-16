One Direction to Mark 10-Year Anniversary with 'Immersive and Exciting Interactive Fan Experience'

A decade of Directioners!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To celebrate this date, alongside the fan frenzy, there will be a brand-new 1D anniversary website, a 10-year celebration video especially made for their fans, and interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms," Simon Jones PR said in a press release.

The website will be an "immersive and exciting interactive fan experience," and will track the band's history from their first audition until their departures. A one-stop hub for all things Directioners could want, the website will also feature "rarely-seen content" and behind-the-scenes looks at the group.

Along with a celebratory anniversary video on YouTube, the band's presence across streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music will see revamped playlists, and Amazon's Alexa will even toast One Direction by singing "Happy Birthday" on July 23.

Reformatted EPs will also appear on streaming platforms, which will contain "b-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks grouped into one place for fans to rediscover," according to the release.

Image zoom From left: Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles in December 2015 Mark Davis/DCNYRE2016/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Back in May, Payne, 26, teased a potential One Direction reunion, telling PEOPLE that he and his former bandmates are "in the middle of [figuring out] what to do" to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

"Obviously, we know it's a very big anniversary and we definitely want to do something," Payne said at the time. "I mean, it's a tough one. I can't promise any reunion plans because it just isn't it right now. I always put it down to music language because everyone's releasing at the moment with like two years' worth of promo."

He added: "But, you know, it still seems very hopeful in that department. I'm starting to think it's gonna happen at some point. So it's exciting."

RELATED VIDEO: Liam Payne Reveals He's Been in Contact with His One Direction Bandmates While in Self-Isolation

Payne also shared that it's been "nice" to reconnect with Styles, 26, Malik, 27, Horan, 26, and Tomlinson, 28, while self-isolating during the pandemic.

"It's been nice to open up the channels of communication again because we hadn't spoken for a while," he said. "And I think we all needed that after spending so much time together — just to figure out our own selves as people because we all know what we are in the band. We spent so much time together that I didn't know where the f--- I fit in by the time it finished. It was kind of crazy."