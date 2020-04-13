Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

A 1D reunion may be in the works!

One Direction fans went into a frenzy on Twitter after noticing that all of the group’s members now follow former member Zayn Malik on Twitter — sparking rumors that a reunion may be coming this year to celebrate the group’s 10-year anniversary.

The reunion rumors, which originally sparked in January when the group’s website was updated, revived after fans noticed that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan now all followed Malik on Twitter. (Malik has yet to follow back.) All of the members also now follow the group’s Twitter account.

Additionally, fans noticed that the group’s page on Apple Music had since updated to feature a photo of the group with Malik.

On Monday, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported that the group planned to celebrate their 10th anniversary together with “ideas ranging from reuniting for a TV special to a new single.”

The report added that while a tour is ruled out, a source close to one of the singer’s management teams told the outlet that “there’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles.”

“WE WAITED 5 YEARS AND IT FELT LIKE A LIFETIME BUT WE ARE FINALLY GETTING SOMETHING, HOW ARE WE FEELING ???” one fan tweeted with a Spongebob Squarepants meme.

“They put ot5 back up on Apple Music. When you search for the list of 1D members, Zayn is on the list again. IS THIS A 1D OT5 REUNION?” another user tweeted. (OT5 refers to the group as a five-piece with Malik.)

“The only thing keeping me going rn is the fact there’s probably gonna be a one direction reunion this year,” another user wrote.

On Monday, as rumors continued to flurry online, hashtags #1DOnlineConcertStayAtHome and #1DConcertOnlineStayAtHome began trending as fans rallied to listen to a 1D “online concert” that garnered more than 1 million visits.

“Directioners will always be the best family idc we have been through thick and thin and we will ALWAYS BE THERE FOR THE BOYS,” another user tweeted about the online concert.

On Thursday, Payne told The Sun that the group had virtually reconnected amid the coronavirus.

“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” Payne told the outlet. “There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

One Direction announced that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 after releasing Made in the A.M. following the departure of Malik in 2015. Each member has since released solo music through their own labels and management.