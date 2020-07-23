In Honor of One Direction's 10th Anniversary, Must-See Throwback Videos from Their Time on The X Factor
Why don't "You & I" look back on some important "Moments" in One Direction history
10 years ago today, the world was forever changed when five young men — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — were formed into the boy band of our dreams on The X Factor. They may not have won the competition (they came in third), but One Direction absolutely won our hearts — and took the world by storm. And although Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 and they officially took a hiatus in 2016, they were still one of the most successful groups of all time before moving on to their solo careers.
In celebration of One Direction's formation one decade ago, we've compiled some of their most memorable performances from The X Factor, featuring some awesome covers, interesting fashion choices and — perhaps most importantly — their baby-faces!
Harry really got into the shoulder choreography, Louis rolled up his pants into capris, and Niall just looked so happy to be there when they performed Coldplay's "Viva La Vida" for their first live show.
They sang Rihanna's "Only Girl In The World" wish such passion and marched back and forth across the stage like pros.
Though they were officially brought together by mastermind judge Simon Cowell, the group proved they really were coming together as one when they performed "Chasing Cars" after the loss of Zayn's grandfather.
Our life really would suck without One Direction, so it's only fitting that they covered Kelly Clarkson's hit song to prove it.
They wore full vampire makeup — check out Zayn's singular bloody tear — to sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler. It gave us extreme Backstreet Boys vibes.
They were four Brits and one Irishman, but for one night only they were the "Kids in America."
This is from the show's final group performance, when all of the contestants sang together. One Direction isn't even heavily featured, but I don't think I've stopped thinking about Louis saying "Oh, I really hate you right now" since it aired, so it must be included.
This cover of the Beatles song "All You Need Is Love" is where the band really hit their mark, taking a classic and making it their own with a pop flare.
The Bryan Adams classic "Summer of '69" also got the One Direction treatment.
Then Simon Cowell made them prove that they had the vocal chops to continue on in the competition by singing "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker. SPOILER: They did.
1D sang the Elton John classic "Your Song" in the finals and sure, they sound great, but we can't stop thinking about their outfits. Why is everyone except for Harry wearing a hoodie?
The group sang "Torn" in the finals as a callback to their first audition at the judges' house and the only things torn were our bank statements as we reckoned with how much money we spent on One Direction tickets.
Happy 10th Anniversary, One Direction!