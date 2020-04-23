Omarion Remains 'Unbothered' as Ex Apryl Jones Dates B2K Bandmate: 'It's Just a Challenge'

Omarion is remaining unbothered as his ex-girlfriend and former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star Apryl Jones continues her romance with his B2K bandmate Lil Fizz.

The 35-year-old singer and his ex, 33, are parents to their 5-year-old son Megaa and 4-year-old daughter A’mei. The pair broke up in June 2016 and Jones — who still appears on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — began dating Lil Fizz, 34, last year.

Omarion recently joined PeopleTV’s Reality Check and talked about living up to his new social media title, “King of Unbothered” — which his fans named him due to his calm demeanor amid his complex family situation — and his upcoming new show The Connection.

B2K, including both Omarion and Lil Fizz, is starring in the upcoming docu-series which premieres on The Zeus Network this May. PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the forthcoming show which follows the group’s Millennium Tour and all the drama that unfolded on the road.

“Four guys who had no intention of touring together, to embark on that journey took a long time,” says the narrator in the trailer. “This wasn’t just somebody threw money at them.”

“I’ve been self-quarantining for many, many years,” Omarion said on Reality Check before revealing that his children are doing great despite the unique circumstance between their parents. “Your home is your safe haven so this is like a piece of cake for me and my kids. They still have school every morning, so we’re still on our schedule. We’re still staying motivated and optimistic … so it’s been fine.”

Omarion adds that he and his children have been “doing fun stuff together like video games and dancing and movies.”

When asked if he will address the elephant in the room on The Connection Omarion said, “We’re definitely gonna be diving into that.”

The musician hopes his approach to his situation can help others dealing with similar scenarios in their own love lives. “A lot of people know that I have a way of addressing things. As a creative person, this is my main language, creativity. I think the interesting thing about creativity is that creativity has many perspectives and I think there’s always lessons and takeaways from life’s situations. Looking at it now, I’m so honored to be able to be the example for a lot of people in their relationships.”

“I will be diving a little deeper into the intricacies and some of the challenges because really that’s all it is, it’s just a challenge,” Omarion said.

Omarion told Vlad TV in November, “I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.”

While he’s maintained this attitude, some fans noted that Omarion announced The Millennium Tour on Lil Fizz’s Nov. 26 birthday, with no mention of him. “No fizz lol,” one person wrote.

Omarion talked more about prioritizing what’s important when it comes to his situation on Reality Check. “For me, it was about other things. I think sometimes when we go through challenges, we’re so focused on dealing with the challenge and trying to overcome the challenge that one key thing a lot of people forget in order to really not psych yourself out and get so emotionally entangled with how things are happening — you have to think about other things.”

“Not this thing, but other things,” he emphasized. “I think it’s very interesting that I’ve been able to step into my maturity as a man and being able to really say, ‘It’s really not about what I feel at the end of the day.’ There’s certain things that you have to be responsible for when you have kids. You have to step outside of yourself and say, ‘You know what, hold up, we got some challenges in here. How are we gonna deal with these challenges?'”

The star also said he’s done research and learned more about himself to determine “the best position for me to be able to come out of [this] situation.” He went on to explain that when faced with life’s learning experiences, individuals can either receive a lesson, blessing, or both “if you’re real good.”

Omarion also thanked his fans for motivating him to be the “Unbothered King” as he prepares to release his new unbothered essential oil.

“Smelling good and tapping into the five senses has always been a part of who I am, and a lot of men don’t understand how important it is to have a scent,” he said. “I’m so happy to be in the position to manifest this, not just scent, but this attitude that goes along with the scent. It’s gonna be a mixture of some sweet things and also some healing things.”

“We’re cooking up the smell right now,” he said with a laugh before revealing that he is also assisting those who are still working throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been sending out to all the essential workers, what we’re calling a pre-care package to the unbothered scent.”

The oil will be available at Ulta Beauty when stores re-open.

“The scent is gonna truly represent the attitude and embody sometimes the position you need to take,” he explained. “Sometimes you need to deal with things head on, but sometimes you need to be unbothered.”

