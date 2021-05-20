Omarion Reveals Why He Discussed Relationship with Dad on The Masked Singer Despite 'Stigma'

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer might not have been ready for this Yeti. The abominable showman — unmasked as Omarion on Wednesday — departed the Fox singing competition just one week before the finale.

"Yeti says that he felt like he should have won," Omarion, 36, tells PEOPLE. "He's not bummed out about it. He loved this experience. He had such a good time."

The former B2K member garnered guesses ranging from Justin Bieber to Ne-Yo to Sisqó — but judge Robin Thicke ended up zeroing in on Omarion. "I was surprised," the "Ice Box" singer says. "Robin was just so spot on. Everything he was saying."

Omarion entered season 5 as a wildcard contestant and made it to the semifinals, the only wildcard contestant to do so. "I didn't know what to expect," he says of the experience.

The father of daughter A'mei Kazuko, 5, and son Megaa Omari, 6, reflects on roller skating to Justin Bieber's "Lonely," opening up on the show about his strained relationship with his dad and a possible return to acting.

Why did you want to go on The Masked Singer?

For a lot of reasons. One particularly is that I love challenges. I love watching T-Pain and Bow Wow and some of the other performers develop these characters, and play possum with the public. I thought that it was a great opportunity as a performer to try something new. I've been performing since I was 14, 15; I've been in the music business for such a long time. And I looked at this as like a challenge.



Did you have any nerves about coming in as the wildcard contestant?

All of my nerves were more towards, "Okay, wait a minute. This suit is heavy." You only get one time, so what if something happens? I'm [going], "Okay, I get one time to perform these things." There was some nerves in that. Then during some of the rehearsals, I was learning two songs at once. I was learning two different varieties. So it was definitely strenuous as a performer. It was a dope challenge for me.

You've worked with a few people who have been on the show, such as season 1 winner T-Pain, season 3 finalist Bow Wow and season 3's Lil Wayne. Did any of them suspect that you were under the Yeti costume?

No, I didn't get any DMs or calls. They're starting to come in now. But no one suspected that it's me, besides my family. My kids saw a few episodes and they're like, "Wait a minute. That sounds like you, Daddy." My son is looking at me. He's like, "Dad, that sounds like you." And then my daughter's like, "Naw, Dad, that's you." I'm like, "Okay. Y'all know Daddy pretty well."

You performed songs from an array of genres, everything from country to pop, which might be why people didn't guess you as Yeti. Was that diverse song choice on purpose?

Yes, that was. And even from the beginning, I did my best to not move around so much because I knew that my movement would give me away. I mean, the 60-lb. suit definitely helped. I couldn't do too much.

How were you able to pull off roller skating in that heavy costume?

A lot of people don't know I used to actually be a professional rollerblader when I was younger. I used to go to this camp called Camp Snoopy in Santa Rosa, California. My uncles would build a lot of the ramps, the half pipes. We would go down there every summer. I even got the opportunity to be on the cover of one of the rollerblade boxes.



The show asks you if you have any hidden talents, and that was one of my hidden talents. It was cool to bring out, because it's been such a minute since I rollerbladed. I still have some rollerblades in the garage, but I didn't know that it would come in handy.



In your final clue package, you talk about your strained relationship with your father. Why did you want to open up about that and where does that relationship stand today?

I think that there is a type of stigma about Black men and their relationship with their fathers. When you become a parent, you really realize how a lot of the times the projection of where you go in life stems from your childhood. I really see how a lot of the things that were happening between him and myself really didn't even stem from him. It was just how he was raised. The great thing about this package is letting people know that there's always an opportunity to understand and have a deeper respect. That's what me and my dad have after all that time. We've been able to develop a better and stronger relationship. And he's such a good grandpa and such a great man.

That's a great message.

Even though he wasn't around through the prominent times in my career, I see that he respects me as a man, and he salutes me as a father. It's so cool to be able to tell that story arc for people that how it started, it doesn't necessarily have to be how it is. The other day he brought my mom for Mother's Day. That's another thing that I realized that I got from him. He just pops up and then he has gifts for all the ladies. I'm like, "Well, okay. I'm very much like that. Thanks for giving me that one right there." Anybody that's coming to give gifts for ladies is going to be a good daddy.

You also talked on the show about getting a second chance in your career. How did that feel?

I think that we all have preconceived notions of how things should be, and how things should go. But only until we walk through our experience do we realize where things should be. So I feel that it was another great story arc to show people that how it is may not necessarily be how it's going to end up. Acceptance is a big thing. And me being able to get a second shot was really just opening my mind up to that perspective: that I can't control everything, and some things that are meant to be, it just that. Whether I have to do it or not, acceptance is good.