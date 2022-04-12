Every Single Time Olivia Wilde Has Been Supportive of Boyfriend Harry Styles
The pair quietly began dating in January 2021, after working together on the film Don't Worry Darling
Very 'Pleasing'
Olivia Wilde has been a big supporter of boyfriend Harry Styles' beauty brand Pleasing. The former One Direction star released his non-binary brand in November 2021 and since then, Wilde has been seen rocking her man's Pleasing merch while out around town.
Yours for Eternity
Gemma Chan shared behind-the-scenes photos of her and Styles on the set of Eternals back in January. The fun photo set of the two featured Chan and Styles posing seriously in the first shot, and then smiling in the next.
In the comment section, Wilde reacted to the photos of her boyfriend and Chan, writing, "Watching now obviously 🙌🙌🙌."
Meeting the Family
The mom of two has been trying her best to make things work while juggling her family, her relationship with Styles and work. Additionally, as the couple's relationship got more serious, Wilde introduced her little ones — son Otis and daughter Daisy — to Styles, a source told PEOPLE in December 2021.
"[They try] to see each other as much as possible," said the source. "Olivia has been flying nonstop between L.A., where her kids live, to join Harry on tour."
The insider added: "She always seems focused on just making it all work. She is really Harry's biggest fan."
The source also revealed that "Olivia is also spending time with Harry's mom."
Wilde shares Otis and Daisy with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.
Tour Tees
The Booksmart director repped her boyfriend while out grabbing Starbucks in L.A. in November 2021. She wore Styles' Love on Tour concert merch: a short-sleeve, white tee shirt adorned with two black bunnies on the front, along with "Love On Tour" written across the chest in bright orange.
The snap was taken one day after a fan spotted her at Styles' San Diego concert with her kids Otis and Daisy.
Pleased to Repost
The first hint of Wilde and Styles' relationship to hit social media was when the singer first launched Pleasing with a Story on Instagram. Just hours later, the actress reposted the brand reveal on her Instagram Story with the clever caption, "I find this very pleasing."
Keep It Kind
Another coffee run, another opportunity to rep her boyfriend and his music. The star was seen out in L.A. back in October 2021 wearing a black hoodie embossed with the words "Treat People with Kindness," which is the name of one of Styles' songs.
His Biggest Fan
As Styles kicked off his Love on Tour show in Las Vegas in September 2021, the actress and director was seen in the crowd having a lot of fun, a concertgoer told E! News at the time.
"She was so happy and dancing all night!" the eyewitness told the outlet. "It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with."
Special Shoutouts
After her movie Don't Worry Darling wrapped, the director posted tributes to the film's actors and crew on Instagram — including one for the leading man in her film: boyfriend Styles.
In the caption, Wilde explained how most male actors don't want to appear in female-led films and take the lesser role, which in turn makes those movies hard to finance. But Styles jumped in without reservation to play backup to Florence Pugh's leading role.
"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack,' " Wilde wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of Styles sitting in a classic car.
"Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."
Styles joined the cast late after Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from the leading role. As fate would have it, the two struck up a romance while getting to know each other on set.