Every Single Time Olivia Wilde Has Been Supportive of Boyfriend Harry Styles

The mom of two has been trying her best to make things work while juggling her family, her relationship with Styles and work. Additionally, as the couple's relationship got more serious, Wilde introduced her little ones — son Otis and daughter Daisy — to Styles, a source told PEOPLE in December 2021.

"[They try] to see each other as much as possible," said the source. "Olivia has been flying nonstop between L.A., where her kids live, to join Harry on tour."

The insider added: "She always seems focused on just making it all work. She is really Harry's biggest fan."

The source also revealed that "Olivia is also spending time with Harry's mom."

Wilde shares Otis and Daisy with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.