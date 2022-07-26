At the 2022 Grammy Awards in April, Rodrigo took home three trophies: best pop vocal album for Sour, best pop solo performance for "drivers license" and the coveted best new artist award

Olivia Rodrigo Thanks Recording Academy While Arranging Her 3 Grammys on a Bookshelf at Home — Watch!

Olivia Rodrigo is proud of her three Grammy Awards!

On Saturday, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter posted a video of herself arranging her Grammys on a shelf in her home to Instagram after wrapping up her 48-date Sour Tour earlier this month in London.

"Thank you to the Academy," she said while placing the gramophone trophies on a shelf in the middle of her book collection, which sits near a piano, guitar and Rodrigo's BRIT Award for best international song.

A friend, who appears off-camera in the video, can be heard joking that one of the "drivers license" vocalist's Grammys was actually the "best girl award."

Rodrigo's post, captioned "home :)))," also features photos and videos of the musician spending time with fellow musician Conan Gray at a beach and hiking near the Hollywood sign with another friend.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo commemorated the Sour Tour's end with a heartfelt Instagram post of photos and videos taken throughout its nearly four-month run.

"SOUR TOUR is officially finished. i miss y'all already," she told fans in the post's caption. "one of the best experiences of my 19 years. i feel so lucky that you guys are a part of my life and I'm very grateful that I get to be even the smallest part of yours."

At the 2022 Grammy Awards in April, Rodrigo took home three trophies: best pop vocal album for Sour, best pop solo performance for "drivers license" and the coveted best new artist award.

During the ceremony, Rodrigo gave a speech for best pop vocal album, one of the seven Grammy Awards she was nominated for. "Thank you again to the Recording Academy, thanks to all of the fans who have listened to my music and completely changed my life for the past two years," she said in her acceptance speech.

She went on to dedicate the award to her parents, thanking them for being "supportive" throughout her grandiose ambitions.

"When I was 9 years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking but I got super defensive, and so the next week, when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though I'm sure she thought it was just a little-kid pipe dream," Rodrigo said.

"I want to thank my mom for being supportive [of] all of my dreams, no matter how crazy," Rodrigo continued. "I want to thank my mom and my dad for being as equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover."

"This is for you guys and because of you guys. Thank you," Rodrigo concluded.

Rodrigo's debut studio album was released in May 2021, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart and spawned several hit singles including "drivers license," "déjà vu" and "good 4 u."

Earlier this year, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star revealed she's working on new music.