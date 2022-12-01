Olivia Rodrigo Teases 'New Music' to Come in 2023 During Spotify Wrapped Video: 'So Excited'

Olivia Rodrigo is getting fans excited for the new year!

To celebrate her top listeners on Spotify Wrapped, the "traitor" singer addressed her fans in a video and teased that new music is coming in 2023.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year," Rodrigo, 19, said in a video sent to her top Spotify listeners. "I really, truly couldn't be more grateful and I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring."

"Every song is so personal and close to my heart. getting to share them with people is the most special thing I've ever done in my life," the star wrote on Instagram upon Sour's release, sharing photos from behind-the-scenes of the project.

"Thank u to everyone who made this album happen," she added.

Rodrigo released a Disney+ film titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u in March and embarked on her Sour Tour in April. Since then, fans have been wondering what Rodrigo will do next.

In February, the "Brutal" singer told Billboard she had her second album in the works.

"I have a title for my next album and a few songs," she told the outlet at the time. "It's really exciting to think about the next world that's coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."

In March, Rodrigo spoke to PEOPLE about her film and said it marked the end of a chapter in her life.

"The process of making SOUR, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," she said at the time. "I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."