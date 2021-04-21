"She gives me courage to sort of say whatever I want to say and be honest in telling my story," Olivia Rodrigo said of Cardi B.

Olivia Rodrigo Says Cardi B. Gave Her the 'Courage' to Be 'Honest' in Her Music: 'I'm Obsessed with Her'

Olivia Rodrigo may be Cardi B's biggest fan.

The "Driver's License" singer —whose debut album, Sour, is out May 21 — virtually spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe last week about her love for the "I Like It" rapper and how she appreciates her "honest" songwriting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so in love with her, I want to marry her," Rodrigo told Lowe of Cardi, 28, before applauding her hit song "Get Up 10" from her Invasion of Privacy album. "One of the lyrics is like, 'Real b----, only thing fake is boobs.' And I was like, 'Yes, that's the energy.' I'm obsessed with her. I love Invasion of Privacy.

Rodrigo, who also stars in the hit Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, went on to say how she respects Cardi for being "shockingly honest" in her music.

"When I listened to her song, I'm like, 'Oh wow, she really just said that on a recorded album,'" said Rodrigo. "Those are my favorite artists who say stuff that other people are scared to say. So I think she does that so well. That's definitely something that I sort of grapple with in my songwriting."

"I'm making a lot of music right now to put out and I listen to it back and I'm terrified sometimes," she added. "I'm like, 'Oh my God. I literally am writing about stuff that I don't tell some of my closest friends, and I'm going to put out for the whole world to scrutinize and talk about.' It's a really horrible, terrifying thing. She gives me courage to sort of say whatever I want to say and be honest in telling my story."

Cardi B; Olivia Rodrigo Cardi B; Olivia Rodrigo

Aside from Cardi, Rodrigo said she's also inspired by artists like Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift.

"We could talk about Kacey for the duration of this interview because I'm in love with her and her songwriting," Rodrigo said of Musgraves, 32. "She's absolutely magical.

As for Swift, 31, Rodrigo told Lowe that she "totally grew up seeing" herself in the "Lover" songstress.

"She makes every hard to process feeling for me easier to understand thanks to her songwriting," Rodrigo said. "I really look up to her as a person as well. It's not small feat that she has had this insane career stretching 15 years and she's managed to keep her sanity and her tenderness and her kindness throughout all of it. I just think she's such an inspiration not only as a musician, but as a person."

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo's debut album will feature her hit single "Drivers License" and follow-up single "Deja Vu." Other tracks included on the LP include "Brutal," "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back," "Happier," "Hope Ur OK" and more.

"Drivers License," a post-breakup ballad, spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it," she told Lowe in an interview earlier this year. "I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car."