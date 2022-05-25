During her concert at the Greek Theatre, Rodrigo played her entire Sour album and covered timeless hits

Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Los Angeles Audience and Covers 'You Oughta Know' with Alanis Morissette

Heartbreak anthems will never go out of style.

At Olivia Rodrigo's Sour tour concert on Tuesday night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the "good 4 u" singer surprised fans and brought out Alanis Morissette, someone she's long cited as one of her biggest inspirations.

Together, the stars rocked out to one of Rodrigo's "favorite breakup songs," Morissette's 1995 classic "You Oughta Know." After her introduction, Morissette, 47, came rushing out and took the first verse, pre-chorus and chorus before Rodrigo, 19, joined in.

"And I'm here, to remind you/Of the mess you left when you went away," they sang. "It's not fair, to deny me/Of the cross I bear that you gave to me/You, you, you oughta know."

Afterward, Rodrigo appeared exhilarated, "That's truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me."

"She's such an angel," she added.

In October, Rodrigo and Morissette were featured together in the Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue. During their conversation, they bonded over their critically acclaimed heartbreak albums, Rodrigo's Sour and Morissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

"I think love and anger and pain are energies that move worlds," Morissette said. "They open things up, they start the currents moving again if something's stuck."

Rodrigo opened the night with a high-energy performance of "brutal," and throughout the concert played every song from her debut album Sour — including a medley of "1 step forward, 3 steps back" and "enough for you." She also performed a cover of "Complicated" from another one of her favorites and punk princess Avril Lavigne.

After her opening performance, Rodrigo grew emotional as she recounted the days when her parents would "drive for hours" to get her to acting classes in LA.

"We would go hike at Griffith Park after every class and I always pointed at the Greek Theatre and I told my mom and my dad, 'One day I'm gonna play there.' "

In between songs "hope ur ok" and "happier," Rodrigo spoke out about the tragic Texas Robb Elementary School shooting that happened earlier in the day that killed 19 children and two adults as of Tuesday night.

"I was so devastated by the shooting that happened today," she began. "We should never have to worry about our safety or lives in places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. I'm so heartbroken that this is the reality that we're living in. We need stricter gun control laws."