Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans with Cover of 'Torn' at Dive Bar in Manchester, England

The "Good 4 U" singer joined a team of musicians on stage for an impromptu performance of Natalie Imbruglia's 1997 hit song

Olivia Rodrigo is a gift that keeps on giving!

The singer, 19, popped up at Bunny Jackson's Dive Bar in Manchester, England on Sunday – where the drinking age is 18 – and got up on stage to perform a cover of Natalie Imbruglia's 1997 hit song "Torn."

A Twitter user shared a recording from the impromptu show, adding the caption "Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a b---dy Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set."

Rodrigo wore an oversized T-shirt and a plaid skirt while she performed on the stage to the audience of very surprised pubgoers.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star is performing three sold-out shows in the U.K. this week as part of the European leg of her SOUR tour. She's scheduled to be at the O2 Academy Birmingham on Monday night, followed by two shows at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 6 and 7.

On Saturday, June. 25, the "Drivers License" singer also took the stage at the UK's Glastonbury Festival with guest star Lily Allen and led chants of "We hate you!" aimed toward Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh over their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"I'm devastated and terrified," Rodrigo, told the crowd.

"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," she shared, The Guardian reported. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."

Olivia Rodrigo covers 'Torn' in Manchester | Credit: Oliver James/Twitter

Away from the stage, Rodrigo is dating 26-year-old music executive Zack Bia, PEOPLE confirmed last week.

"They've been dating since the Super Bowl," a source told PEOPLE. "They really like each other."

The three-time Grammy winner split from her previous boyfriend, music-video-producer Adam Faze, earlier this year, seven months after they were first spotted together. "They've been over for a bit now," a source told PEOPLE in February.

At the time of their relationship, she never confirmed her romance with Faze, 25, but told PEOPLE in June 2021 that she was a "lot happier now" than when she wrote the lyrics to her hit debut album Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."