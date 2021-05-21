Perfect for talking about your feelings without talking about your feelings

Lyrics from Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album SOUR That Make the Perfect Instagram Captions

Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, SOUR, on May 21, and wow, it's the emo-pop-punk confection of the summer.

The album is a mix of old-school Taylor Swift (which makes sense considering Swift is one of Rodrigo's heroes) with hints of Paramore, and — if you're not currently in high school — man, it'll take you back. The angsty album centers on 18-year-old Rodrigo's run-in with her first heartbreak, and it has plenty of lyrical gems for your next Instagram caption. Or maybe a subtweet or two? We won't judge.

"brutal"

And I'm not cool and I'm not smart / And I can't even parallel park.

Use when: You fail your driving exam or want to show off your awful parallel parking job on Instagram.

Got a broken ego, broken heart / And, God, I don't even know where to start.

Use when: You're dressed to kill and trying to make your ex jealous.

And I'm so tired that I might / Quit my job, start a new life.

Use when: Your boss asks you to do the bare minimum at the job you applied for and very much signed up for.

"traitor"

God, I wish that you had thought this through / Before I went and fell in love with you.

Use when: You're posting a photo of the bottomless brunch you and your pals are about to devour.

Gaslighter, denier / Doin' anything to get your ass farther.

Use when: You need to get your point across to the gaslighter who still watches your Instagram Story.

"drivers license"

I just can't imagine / How you could be so okay now that I'm gone.

Use when: You're in your late 20s but your parents book a family vacation without you.

Can't drive past the places we used to go to/ 'Cause I still f----in' love you, babe.

Use when: You've got a fresh car wash but you're still feeling emo about your breakup.

"1 step forward, 3 steps back"

I'm the love of your life until I make you mad.

Use when: Your friends get mad at you for sending them too many TikToks.

"deja vu"

Do you get déjà vu when she's with you?

Use when: Your ex posts a photo with his new girlfriend at your favorite date spot (literally, so rude) or when your little sister borrows your top without asking.

"good 4 u"

Maybe I'm too emotional / Or maybe you never cared at all.

Use when: When your friends make fun of you for crying at videos of soldiers returning home to their dogs ... again.

"enough for you"

Now I don't want your sympathy / I just want myself back.

Use when: You're ready to embrace hot girl summer to the fullest.

You say I'm never satisfied / But that's not me, it's you.

Use when: When you order one too many things while online shopping and your roommate judges you.

"happier"

So find someone great, but don't find no one better / I hope you're happy, but don't be happier.

Use when: You're feeling petty but you're doing it with a smile.

"jealousy, jealousy"

And I see everyone gettin' all the things I want / I'm happy for them, but then again, I'm not.

Use when: You see another person you knew from high school get engaged or announce a pregnancy.

"favorite crime"

It's bittersweet to think about the damage that we'd do / 'Cause I was goin' down, but I was doin' it with you.

Use when: You post an adorable photo of you with your ride-or-die. Preferably dancing on an elevated surface.

"hope ur ok"

Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings / Nothing's forever, nothing's as good as it seems.

Use when: You're feeling emotional, but you're looking cute AF.

Hope he took his bad deal and made a royal flush.