Olivia Rodrigo Sings 'Good 4 U,' 'Drivers License' from the DMV at Tiny Desk Concert

Live from the Department of Motor Vehicles, it's Olivia Rodrigo!

The pop star took part in NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series for a four-song set that debuted on Tuesday, and chose a relevant, if unconventional, setting for the gig: the DMV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so honored to be here, I watch these all the time. They're so cool," she said. "And right now, we are in a real-life DMV, which definitely has some interesting vibes to it."

Rodrigo, dressed in a fuzzy purple sweater, patterned skirt and red plaid shoes, kicked things off with an acoustic version of her chart-topping hit "Good 4 U," before shifting gears for a stripped-back take on her ballad "Traitor."

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 18, called "Traitor" her "favorite song" on her debut album Sour, which came out in May, but acknowledged that the title "changes all the time."

Afterwards, she played her debut single "Drivers License" accompanied only by her keyboard, and eventually wrapped with "Déjà Vu," adding an extended electric guitar solo not heard on the original.

"This is a song I wrote with my friend Dan [Nigro] and it's sort of just about my frustration about how relationships are sort of all recycled," she said as she introduced her last song. "I hope you dig it."

"Drivers License" was released as Rodrigo's first single in January, and was recently named the No. 1 most streamed song in the U.S. for 2021 by Spotify. Sour was the No. 1 most streamed album in the country this year.

Rodrigo was nominated last month for seven Grammy Awards, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best new artist and best pop vocal album, and on Saturday, received the Songwriter of the Year award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch.