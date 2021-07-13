Olivia Rodrigo Shares a Kiss with New Boyfriend Adam Faze Days After Sparking Dating Rumors

The couple was first spotted getting cozy at the Space Jam 2 premiere late last month

"Good 4 U," Olivia!

Over the weekend, Olivia Rodrigo was spotted sharing a romantic kiss with her new boyfriend Adam Faze as the two spent a casual day walking around Los Angeles. In some of the photos, Rodrigo can be seen being playing around with her producer beau before the two hugged and shared a kiss.

Both the Sour star, 18, and the music video producer, 24, wore casual outfits with Rodrigo rocking a black crop top and brown baggy pants, while he wore a white graphic tee and gray pants.

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze | Credit: The Image Direct

The couple was first spotted together during the premiere of Space Jam 2, where they were seen holding hands and cuddling up.

At the time, a source told E! that they had "met through industry friends" and had been dating for "a few months."

While neither Faze nor Rodrigo have confirmed the romance, she told PEOPLE last month that she was a "lot happier now" than when she wrote the lyrics to her debut album Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said then. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she adds. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."

Rodrigo's career blew up in January when she released her song "Drivers License." With it, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's love life — most notably a rumored love triangle with her costar Joshua Bassett and singer Sabrina Carpenter — was catapulted into the spotlight as fans dissected the lyrics of her heartbreak ballad.

After a whirlwind year, the star told PEOPLE she's been making a conscious effort to take some time off and enjoy slower days with her friends.

"I can very easily get burned out and exhausted. And when you're burnt out as the artist, I find it really hard to be inspired and create work that you really like," she said. "So, definitely taking time off has been paramount. And my team has been really awesome about giving me breaks when I need it, and letting me rest.