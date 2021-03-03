Olivia Rodrigo Calls Pete Davidson Her 'Biggest Celebrity Crush:' I Was 'Floored' by SNL Sketch

Rodrigo also revealed that she received a sweet letter from Taylor Swift, one of her idols

For Olivia Rodrigo, seeing a sketch of her song "Drivers License" on Saturday Night Live was the greatest compliment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was absolutely floored. I was screaming. I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world so that was so surreal," the 18-year-old said. "I had actually no idea that it was going to be on there."

"Pete Davidson, who's my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and compared me to Taylor Swift, who's my idol," she added. "It was on my 18th birthday too, so that was crazy."

Rodrigo said her favorite part of the whole thing was that the punchline "is that 'Drivers License' affects everyone, regardless of age or gender."

"You don't have to be a teenage girl to resonate with," she said.

In the interview, the singer also opened up about the big stars who've reached out to her, including Swift who sent her a letter literally the night before.

"I got a letter from Taylor Swift last night, which is insane. I opened it for the first time, so I'm still reeling," she said. "Literally my tears are on it, my snot from sobbing my eyes out are on it. I love her."

Image zoom Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift | Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Rodrigo said the singer referred to the lyrics of "Long Story Short" from Folklore in the letter.

"I think we make our own lock and when you're kind to people and do what's right, it comes back to you in the best way," she summarized the letter. "I just adore her and that's what I've been thinking out since last night. It's the only thing in my brain."

Along with Swift, she says Lorde's sister and Phoebe Bridgers have been among the ones to reach out to her. For her, it's really cool to "see my idols become my peers so quickly."