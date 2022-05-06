Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Chatting at the Met Gala a Year After Love Triangle Buzz

In January 2021, following the release of Rodrigo's "drivers license," fans began speculating that the song referenced Carpenter — though Rodrigo never confirmed

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter may be putting their differences aside.

At Monday's Met Gala in New York City, Rodrigo, 19, and Carpenter, 22, were captured by a Vogue photographer in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it series having a conversation, more than a year after their alleged love triangle drama with Joshua Bassett.

In the photo within the carousel, actor Sebastian Stan is the main subject with Kim Kardashian to his left. To his right, however, Carpenter's back is to the camera and facing her is Rodrigo as they engage in conversation.

The former Disney stars have seemingly kept their distance since the release of Rodrigo's "drivers license" in January 2021, which is believed by fans to be about her love triangle with Carpenter and her High School Musical: The Musical costar Bassett, 21.

And though Rodrigo has never confirmed the subject of her heartbreak ballad, rumors have long persisted that it was written with Bassett in mind, as fans believe that the stars shared an off-screen romance — and when Bassett was seen hanging out with Carpenter, many believed that Rodrigo's lyrics were referencing his apparent moving on.

"And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt," she sang. "She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about."

Carpenter later seemingly shared her side of the story with the release of her single "Skin," which was Bassett approved. At the time, PEOPLE learned Carpenter wanted the track to reflect the strength that can be found through difficult moments and the importance of focusing on joy.

"Maybe you didn't mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme," she sang near the top of the track.

During Rodrigo's Disney film about the making of her debut album which was released in March, however, she revealed that she was hesitant to release "deja vu," the follow-up single to "drivers license" because she didn't want her words to be misinterpreted.

"I thought that if I put this song out I was also playing into this drama, love triangle, let's hate on other girls thing," she said in the film. "I just did not want to do that and again, I never write my songs from that point of view because that's not something that I feel."

Meanwhile, in December, Bassett said that he and the "traitor" singer hadn't spoken since the release of "drivers license" during an interview with GQ.