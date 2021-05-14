The "Drivers License" singer said the superstar reminded her "when you do kind things to others, good things come your way"

Olivia Rodrigo Says Handwritten Letter She Got from Taylor Swift Was 'Really Sweet and Personal'

Olivia Rodrigo has found a friend in Taylor Swift.

The "Drivers License" singer, 18, shared new details about a nice note her idol Taylor Swift sent to congratulate her on the success of her debut single.

"I don't want to divulge too much because it's really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world," Rodrigo told Billboard in her May cover story interview. "And when you do kind things to others, good things come your way."

In March, Rodrigo called Swift "absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world" after Swift surprised her with a special ring and handwritten letter in the mail to celebrate "Driver's License."

According to Rodrigo, Swift, 31, knew just what advice to give for the exciting time in the artist's life.

"I don't know, she put it so eloquently, and when I say it now ... it's not as cool," she told Billboard.

The Folklore singer also shot to stardom as a teen, and surely related to the emotional roller coaster of being a rising talent in the spotlight. Before Swift — or the rest of the world — heard "Driver's License" hit all the right notes, Rodrigo said she knew she was on to something special from her dad's reaction to the track.

"I could just see the tears under his sunglasses — and I like, never see my dad cry, ever," she told Billboard of playing it for him in the car. "I was like, 'Oh, OK, maybe I did something here.'"

Rodrigo has been vocal about how the Grammy winner is one of her biggest musical influences. On Tuesday night, she even got to meet her hero backstage at the 2021 Brit Awards, and posted a fun photo of them making silly faces to Instagram.