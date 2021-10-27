Olivia Rodrigo Says Biden 'Gave Her' Ray-Bans, M&Ms and a Shoehorn During White House Visit

"It was such an honor to go and especially support such an important cause that I feel passionately about," Rodrigo told Kimmel of her visit to the White House in July

You could say Olivia Rodrigo had a presidential experience at the White House.

The pop star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday and revealed details on her iconic experience visiting the White House to promote COVID vaccinations in July. Rodrigo said the experience overall was an "honor" and "everyone was so kind."

"Yeah just so crazy," the "Drivers License" singer, 18, told Kimmel about her invitation. "It was such an honor to go and especially support such an important cause that I feel passionately about and that was amazing."

President Joe Biden records a video address with Olivia Rodrigo on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. President Joe Biden and Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Rodrigo also revealed during the interview that the iconic Ray-Bans in which she and President Joe Biden had a mini photo op in were actually gifted to her — along with a few other items.

"He gave them to me actually," she said referencing the sunglasses." "He gave me a few gifts — he gave me those, he gave me some M&Ms and he gave me a shoehorn which was strange. It had the presidential emblem on it — I'm serious, it's in my house."

President Joe Biden records a video address with Olivia Rodrigo on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. President Joe Biden and Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

She also said that during her visit, she was in awe as she witnessed all of the historic building's artifacts — so much that she was afraid to break something.

"The White House is just the coolest place, I was so nervous to go but I walked in there and there's like, all these plates that George Washington used to eat his dinner at — and all of this crazy stuff and I was scared I was gonna sneeze and break such a priceless artifact," she said.

"It was crazy but I walked out and didn't break anything," she assured.

During her visit to the White House in July, Rodrigo recorded videos urging young people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

She also made a speech in the White House briefing room at the time, and she told reporters she was "beyond honored and humbled" to "help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccinations."

Rodrigo continued: "I am in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."

President Joe Biden records a video address with Olivia Rodrigo on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. President Joe Biden and Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

The "Brutal" singer surprised her fans with the music video for her hit single "Traitor" off of her debut album Sour last week.