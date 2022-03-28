Olivia Rodrigo Recalls Watching Beyoncé's 2010 Grammys Performance 'Like 25 Times' as a Kid: 'So Enamored'

At this year's award show, Rodrigo is nominated for seven awards and is set to perform

Reflecting on her favorite Grammy Awards memory ahead of the award show, the "brutal" singer tells PEOPLE that as she was growing up, there was one particular performance that struck a chord.

"There's this video of Beyoncé doing 'If I Were a Boy' at the Grammys, and I remember watching it like 25 times, being so enamored with her," the 19-year-old Sour songstress says.

She added, "It's so crazy that, maybe one day, a younger girl's going to watch my performance many times and think that it's cool. That's the dream. That's all I want."

At this year's Grammy Awards ceremony, set to take place on Sunday, Rodrigo is nominated for seven awards including album of the year, best new artist and song of the year.

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After she learned the good news, she shared a photo of a celebratory cake on social media and captioned it, "Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations. when I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the staples center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners' names in wide-eyed wonder."

She continued, "i went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up. many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful. thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. and thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I'm beyond humbled. truly a day I will never forget. so grateful aghhh❤️💜❤️💜"

Last week, Rodrigo released her highly anticipated Disney+ film titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u. Ahead of the film's release, she spoke to PEOPLE about how she's grown since the making of her smash-hit debut album SOUR.

"The process of making SOUR, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," she said. "I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Rodrigo continued, "The entire process of filming the film, for me, was just super nostalgic. It was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved."

In the film, the star takes a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing SOUR, to Los Angeles in her vintage Ford Bronco. Along the way, Rodrigo makes stops to perform live arrangements as she breaks down each song on the album and recounts the memories that contributed to her songwriting process.