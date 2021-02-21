Olivia Rodrigo Calls 'Drivers License' SNL Skit the 'Best Birthday Present Ever': 'I'm Shaking'

Olivia Rodrigo's hit song inspired a Saturday Night Live!

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page made his SNL hosting debut on Saturday and incorporated a sketch about Rodrigo's hit song "Drivers License." The singer and actress, who also celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday, excitedly reacted to the skit on Twitter.

"DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," Rodrigo wrote.

Later, Rodrigo shared a clip on her Instagram Story, telling fans that she was "losing her mind" over the "Drivers License" SNL sketch.

In the skit, Page plays a round of billiards with "manly men" — portrayed by SNL cast members Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang — and heads over to the jukebox to play his favorite song.

Soon enough, "Drivers License" can be heard and all of the men slowly begin to admit their love for Rodrigo's heartbreaking ballad.

"I gotta hear that freaking bridge again, man," one of the men says as they replay the climactic verse of Rodrigo's song and the entire group sings along.

Rodrigo's hit single reached No. 3 on Apple Music's chart and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Drivers License," which many fans think is about Rodrigo's ex-boyfriend and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett, broke several records for most streams in a single day on Spotify.

Last month, Rodrigo spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about her songwriting process and receiving celebrity approval from her favorite artist: Taylor Swift.

"I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it," Rodrigo said. "I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car.'"

"So, I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way," the star added. "But it was really, really natural and organic. [It was] very much me writing in the depth of my emotion."