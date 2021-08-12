Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Advice from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

“It’s so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women,” the “Driver’s License” singer said of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

Olivia Rodrigo felt instantly welcomed into the music industry by Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

In conversation with Variety for their Power of Young Hollywood issue, which she covers, the 18-year-old "Driver's License" singer called herself a "fangirl for life" of Swift, 31, and voiced her gratitude for the pop icon's graciousness. Swift even has a non-collaborative songwriting credit on Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" for her influence, the outlet reported.

"It's so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women," Rodrigo said of the 11-time Grammy winner. "She wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you."

The "Good 4 U" previously opened up about that letter in her May cover story interview for Billboard.

"I don't want to divulge too much because it's really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world," Rodrigo said of the heartfelt message. "I don't know, she put it so eloquently, and when I say it now ... it's not as cool," she added.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star also has a special connection to Gomez, 29, who got her start in music while acting on Disney Channel.

"I met Selena, and she was so kind," Rodrigo said in her interview with Variety. "She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry."

"All of us were in the limelight very young. … That can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues," she added.

Gomez has often discussed the impact being a child star had on her mental health and found a way to tie it into her makeup line Rare Beauty.

For Mental Health Awareness Month in May, her beauty company launched a new education and advocacy campaign focused on bringing more mental health services and financial support to schools called Rare Impact Fund.

