Olivia Rodrigo on Breaking Barriers: 'It Was Always Like, "Pop Star," That's a White Girl'

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about the realities of being a Filipina pop star.

In a Q&A with Bowen Yang for V Magazine on Thursday, the Sour singer, 18, opened up about her experience as an Asian-American in the spotlight. When asked if her ethnicity is ever a factor of how she approaches her career, the singer-songwriter said it's "something incredible to think about."

"I sometimes get DMs from little girls being like, 'I've never seen someone who looked like me in your position.' And I'm literally going to cry," said Rodrigo, 18. "Like just thinking about it. I feel like I grew up never seeing that. Also, it was always like, 'Pop star,' that's a white girl."

During the interview, Yang asked if she was ever worried about doing live performances given her rapid rise. Rodrigo thought back to her second live performance ever for Saturday Night Live and the pressure she felt beforehand.

"I was like, 'Am I just going to go up there and freeze up?'," said the "Good 4 U" singer. "So it was kind of an anxiety-inducing thing, but it was so much fun."

"I think live music is such an important part of life and obviously something that we've all been really missing in our lives. I think it's really fun as an artist to be able to cultivate experience for people," she continued.

She then recalled a time she saw Lorde at the Staples Center during her Melodrama tour.

"I remember going to see her at the Staples Center, being with my friends and crying," said Rodrigo. "Like 10,000 people were just feeling the exact same emotions as each other. And I just remember being like, 'That's such a magical experience.'"

"I wanna be that type of artist who can really cultivate these feelings on such a large scale. So, hopefully, that's what I'll do when I go on tour," she continued.

Earlier this week, Rodrigo credited Paramore's Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro as co-writers for her chart-topper "Good 4 U."

The single was declared the song of the summer by Spotify and shortly after, Warner Chappell Music, Paramore's publisher congratulated its two artists.

"A huge shoutout to our writers," wrote Warner Chappell Music in an Instagram story about "Good 4 U" being a No. 1 hit.

The singer also surprised her fans with the music video for "Brutal" on Monday — the first track off her critically acclaimed album Sour. The singer channeled teen angst in the making and incorporated the best things of the early 2000s.