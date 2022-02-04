Olivia Rodrigo Named 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year: 'Thrilled to Celebrate Her Unique Voice'

The popstar will be honored as the 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year at the annual Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2, the company announced on Friday.

"Olivia's trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend. Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years," Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp said in a statement. "Connecting with audiences across generations through emotionally charged songs about heartbreak, jealousy and growing up, she's achieved absolutely incredible chart success for a debut artist. We are thrilled to celebrate her unique voice and the enormous impact she's had on fans around the globe in such a short time."