Olivia Rodrigo Named 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year: 'Thrilled to Celebrate Her Unique Voice'
If 2021 was Olivia Rodrigo's breakout year, she's primed for an even better 2022.
The popstar will be honored as the 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year at the annual Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2, the company announced on Friday.
Rodrigo, 18, will receive her award alongside Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, Bonnie Raitt and Saweetie, the year's other honorees.
"Olivia's trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend. Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years," Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp said in a statement. "Connecting with audiences across generations through emotionally charged songs about heartbreak, jealousy and growing up, she's achieved absolutely incredible chart success for a debut artist. We are thrilled to celebrate her unique voice and the enormous impact she's had on fans around the globe in such a short time."
Rodrigo kicked off 2021 with the release of her debut single "Drivers License" in January, which topped the charts for eight consecutive weeks, and became the year's first track to surpass 1 billion global streams.
The star released her debut album Sour in April, and with over 385 million streams, it broke Spotify's record for most-streamed album in a week by a female artist. She'll take the album on tour this spring, and is also up for a seven Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony.
Past recipients of Woman of the Year include Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Lady Gaga.
The annual event, which recognizes the artists, creators, producers and executives making waves in the music industry, will be hosted by Ciara, and for the first time, fans will be able to buy tickets to attend in person at the YouTube Theater.