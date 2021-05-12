Olivia Rodrigo Meets Her Hero Taylor Swift at the 2021 Brit Awards

Olivia Rodrigo has been vocal about how Taylor Swift is one of her biggest musical influences, saying that learning under the Grammy winner is one of her dreams

The "Drivers License" singer, 18, had the opportunity to meet her idol backstage at Tuesday night's 2021 Brit Awards, where Rodrigo performed and Swift took home the Global Icon award.

Commemorating the moment, Rodrigo posted a grayscale photo on Instagram of the pair making silly faces.

"🥺🥺🥺🥺," the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star captioned the photo.

Fellow singer-songwriter and one of Rodrigo's close friends, Conan Gray, commented on the post, writing: "i love my sister and my mom."

On stage Tuesday night, Rodrigo performed three of her hits from her upcoming album, Sour.

In addition to "Drivers License," she sang a rendition of her other hit single "Deja Vu." Rodrigo also introduced a new song from the album, titled "Good 4 U." Set to drop this Friday, she will also sing the new track during her Saturday Night Live set this weekend.

"I would just love to just be in a studio with Taylor," Rodrigo said on Apple Music 1's The Travis Mills Show earlier this year. "I don't even have to write with her. I just want to watch how she does it because I just think she's such a genius."

She continued, "She's totally my biggest idol and biggest songwriting inspiration. To have her blessing was really, really special."

She received what she calls Swift's blessing last month after announcing on Instagram that her latest single had reached No. 3 on Apple Music's chart, only behind two of Swift's songs.

When Rodrigo wrote that she was "in a puddle of tears" about her accomplishment, Swift responded, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud 💗👏."

In March, Rodrigo revealed that Swift had sent her a handwritten note and a sentimental ring as well.

"She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world," Rodrigo said during an interview with SiriusXM on Tuesday. "Actually, last night — like literally 12 hours ago — I got a package from her with this handwritten note."