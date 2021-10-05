Olivia Rodrigo Feels She Isn't 'Allowed to Make Any Mistakes' Growing Up in the Spotlight

"When you're in the industry, you're sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult," Rodrigo told Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo may be a superstar, but she's still only a teenager — and she wants people to remember that.

In the October cover story interview for Teen Vogue, Rodrigo, 18, opened up about the expectations that come with being a pop star sensation at such a young age — and said it's a "terrifying thought."

"When you're in the industry, you're sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult. That's a really terrifying thought, to think that I'm not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that's how you grow as a person," the "Brutal" singer told the outlet.

She continued, "I'm no different from any other 18-year-old out there. I'm definitely going to make a lot of mistakes in my life and in my career probably too. That's just life."

On the topic of growing up, Rodrigo also touched on the impacts social media has on young girls — and explained why she finds it "frustrating."

"It's so frustrating to see young girls held to a completely different standard than other people. Social media is making it even harder for young girls to grow up," Rodrigo said.

"I don't even think it's about me being like, 'Oh, I'm hurt to see people say mean things about me or my friends,'" she continued. "It's really toxic for young girls to open their Snapchat app and see the articles about young women who are just sharing their art and existing in the world, and watching them being torn apart for doing absolutely nothing."

Last month, in an interview with Vogue Singapore, Rodrigo opened up about how her career and the spotlight has affected her mental health over time.

"I'm taking it one step at a time. It can be really tough on your mental health, though," said Rodrigo. "I'm grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That's always been a top priority."

"It's funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life," she continued. "The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I'm having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It's just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn't change who you are as a person."

The singer-songwriter also took the stage last month in Las Vegas at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, one week after making her stage debut at the MTV Video Music Awards and performing her hit "Good 4 U."