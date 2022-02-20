Rodrigo has been vocal about her admiration for Taylor Swift, and got to meet her after performing at the 2021 Brit Awards. It wasn't the first time Rodrigo had gotten in touch with Swift: She shared in March 2021 that Swift had sent her a handwritten note and a sentimental ring as well.

"She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world," Rodrigo said during an interview with SiriusXM. "Actually, last night — like literally 12 hours ago — I got a package from her with this handwritten note."

"And she gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote 'Red' and she wanted me to have one like it," she added, showing off Cathy Waterman's "Love" ring.