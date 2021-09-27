"I'm grateful for the people who like me for me," said Olivia Rodrigo while explaining how she keeps grounded

Olivia Rodrigo Says Spotlight Can Be 'Tough' on Mental Health: 'I'm Taking It One Step at a Time'

Olivia Rodrigo is sharing how she stays happy and healthy while navigating newfound stardom.

The 18-year-old "Good 4 U" singer opens up to Vogue Singapore in their latest cover interview about her career and how her life has changed since becoming a pop star, including how being in the spotlight has affected her mental health.

"I'm taking it one step at a time. It can be really tough on your mental health, though," said Rodrigo. "I'm grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That's always been a top priority."

"It's funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life," she continued. "The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I'm having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It's just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn't change who you are as a person."

Rodrigo added that it was "surprising" to see "who was genuinely supportive of me and who wasn't" after she became a household name. She explained, "Sometimes when you have a lot of success really quickly, it can scare people and make people feel different. That was an interesting thing to learn. I'm figuring it all out."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress also shared how her parents have dealt with her rising star.

"My mum is a teacher and my dad is a therapist. In middle school, I was home-schooled and started working on sets, which adds to the unique thing about my upbringing," she said. "I spent most of it surrounded by 45-year-old men on a set and not with kids my own age in a school. But I'm lucky to have amazing friends and family who have kept me grounded."

"My parents take all this craziness in the best way," Rodrigo added. "They always say, 'We are so proud of you and all these achievements are incredible, but we would be equally proud of you if you were in school in your hometown.' They're the best and that's a really important attitude to have."

In June, Rodrigo told PEOPLE about carving out time in her busy schedule to focus on herself and friends.

"I can very easily get burned out and exhausted. And when you're burnt out as the artist, I find it really hard to be inspired and create work that you really like," she said at the time. "So definitely taking time off has been paramount. And my team has been really awesome about giving me breaks when I need it, and letting me rest, and take it easy with what I need to."