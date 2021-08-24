Along with "Good 4 U," "Deja Vu" and "Traitor" ranked in the top 5 songs of the summer in the United States

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' Named Song of the Summer by Spotify After More Than 600 Million Streams

The world was channeling teen angst this summer!

On Tuesday, Spotify announced Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" as the song of the summer after earning more than 600 million streams globally between May 29 and Aug. 22. Three of her songs also rank in the top 5 in the United States.

Since its release in mid-May, "Good 4 U" was added to more than 18 million Spotify playlists.

As for the U.S. top 5, "Kiss Me More" ranked second, Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "STAY" ranked third, while Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" and "Traitor" took the fourth and fifth spots.

Eight of Rodrigo's 11 tracks from her debut album Sour ended up in the top 20 songs of the summer list in the United States.

Rodrigo recently spoke to PEOPLE about her rapid rise to fame and how she's changed after releasing her album Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said earlier this summer. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she added. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."

As for the podcast of the summer, The Joe Rogan Experienced earned the highest number of streams over the summer, followed by Crime Junkie, Call Her Daddy, The Daily and Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

