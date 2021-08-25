Olivia Rodrigo Gives Paramore Songwriting Credits on 'Good 4 U' for 'Misery Business' Interpolation

"Our publisher is wildin rn," Hayley Williams said on Instagram of the credit

Olivia Rodrigo's chart-topper "Good 4 U" has long been compared to Paramore's "Misery Business" by fans — and now, the writers of the pop-punk anthem have been added as co-writers to Rodrigo's hit.

"Good 4 U" was declared the song of the summer by Spotify on Tuesday, and shortly after, Warner Chappell Music, Paramore's publisher, offered congratulations to Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro, who are now credited on the track.

Though it's unclear when the pair were added as co-writers, Rodrigo and Paramore's team were in talks prior to the song's release, a source tells PEOPLE.

"A huge shoutout to our writers," Warner Chappell Music, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, wrote in an Instagram Story about "Good 4 U" being a No. 1 hit.

Williams, 32, reshared the post to her personal Instagram Story, and added: "Our publisher is wildin rn."

A spokesperson for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Good 4 U" was released in May on the 18-year-old Rodrigo's debut album Sour, and racked up more than 600 million streams globally between May 29 and Aug. 22.

Though "Misery Business" was a hit for Paramore in 2007, the similarities it shares with "Good 4" — both guitar-heavy, punk-flavored kiss-offs by scorned lovers — were recognized right away, with many fans on TikTok and YouTube compiling mash-ups of the two songs.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff were given writing credit on Rodrigo's song "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back," which interpolated the melody from their song "New Year's Day," from the get-go, and the pair were later credited on "Déjà vu," too, as its melody was inspired by the bridge of "Cruel Summer."

Samples, interpolations and inspiration have long been a part of the music industry, something Elvis Costello acknowledged after a user claimed that Rodrigo's "Brutal" was "a pretty much direct lift" from one of Costello's tunes.

"This is fine by me," Costello replied. "It's how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That's what I did."