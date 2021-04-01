Watch Olivia Rodrigo' 'Deja Vu' Music Video About an Ex's New Girlfriend: 'We Did That Too'

"She thinks it's special, but it's all re-used," Rodrigo sings in the new track

Olivia Rodrigo is on fire with back-to-back hit singles and almost too relatable song lyrics.

On Thursday, the star, 18, debuted her new track "Deja Vu" with an all-new music video — and it's sure to be another fan-favorite, after the January release of her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper "Drivers License."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This go around, the tune chronicles Rodrigo as an ex-girlfriend who realizes that her former lover's new girlfriend is literally just like her — from her hair to her naiveté in the love department. Now, her ex's new flame is falling for the same old romantic tricks that once worked on the singer.

olivia rodrigo Image zoom Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the star opened up about the making of her new bop.

"I actually wrote it about a month after writing 'Drive's License,'" she said. "I'm sort of obsessed with the concept of déjà vu. I really love that concept [because] I get déjà vu all the time."

"So I thought it would be a cool play on words to use déjà vu as a metaphor for this very universal thing that happens when you break up with someone and they get with somebody else, and see them living the life that you lived," explained Rodrigo, who is known for honest and vulnerable song lyrics. "Yeah, it's just a super universal thing that I think happens to everyone that we just don't really talk about a ton."

And she learned a lot after the release of her No. 1 hit single earlier this year."The success of 'Drivers License' has been a huge lesson in how you just need to, when you put a song out, you just need to let it go. And it's everyone else's song to interpret, it's not your song anymore," she said.

Added the singer-songwriter, "It was really important to me and to my team that we didn't just put out another ballad after 'Drivers License' ... We wanted to show that I am a very versatile songwriter, and I love all different types of music, and I create all different types of music. So we had picked out 'Déjà Vu' to be the second single ... We've had that picked out for months. So yeah, it was sort of just a natural progression, I think it's a nice introduction to all of the other things that I can do."

The visual for her newest track opens with Rodrigo driving on the coast of Malibu, California (a fun play on her last release) until she arrives at a breathtaking locale where she spots the new girl trying on a green gown, and looking happy as can be. That's when Rodrigo drives off to her own home where she tries on the same green dress and looks in the mirror — but sees the new girl's reflection in the corner.

In the tune, the star sings, "So when you gonna tell her that we did that too? / She thinks it's special, but it's all re-used / That was our place, I found it first / I made the jokes you tell to her when she's with you."

olivia rodrigo Image zoom Olivia Rodrigo and co-star | Credit: Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube

olivia rodrigo Image zoom Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube

In the second verse, some fans think she goes on to reference her relationship with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett and his new girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter, 21.

"Do you call her, almost say my name?" croons the songstress. "'Cause let's be honest, we kinda do sound the same / Another actress / I hate to think that I was just your type."

As the video progresses, Rodrigo begins to realize how shockingly similar the new relationship is to hers, as the new girl mirrors her almost every move. Toward the middle of the song, the two women begin interchanging in each scene, even wearing nearly identical outfits.

olivia rodrigo Image zoom Olivia Rodrigo and actress | Credit: Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube

The video depicts the emotional journey that a heartbroken lover experiences when their ex officially moves on with someone else.

At first, Rodrigo appears to have accepted the situation as she smiles while watching the new girl on several box TV screens — much like a person would constantly visit their ex and the person's new romantic partner's social media accounts.

But Rodrigo eventually reaches her breaking point and becomes so overwhelmed with their striking similarities that she gets furious and destroys all of the TVs with a sledgehammer.