Olivia Rodrigo Channels Early 2000s Pop-Rock Realness with Angsty Break Up Song 'Good 4 U'

On Friday, the 18-year-old singer released her third single "Good 4 u' — a heartbreak track filled with an angsty pop-rock sound reminiscent of our favorites from Paramore and Avril Lavigne — serving a stark contrast from her moodier releases "Drivers License" and "déjà vu."

"Well, good for you / You look happy and healthy, not me / If you ever cared to ask / Good for you," she sings in the track's chorus. "You're doin' great out there without me, baby / God, I wish that I could do that / I've lost my mind, I've spent the night."

Rodrigo in the song's music video — which has drawn comparisons to Megan Fox's iconic role as Jennifer Check in Jennifer's Body — follows the young star as she's interviewed by high school administrators before she dances in a cheerleader uniform (taken straight from Princess Diaries) and sets her bedroom on fire. The video ends with Rodrigo, her eyes filled with no remorse for committing arson, as she swims in a lake.

"Good 4 u" is Rodrigo's latest single off of her debut album Sour, which drops later this month.

In an interview with Billboard this week, the singer shared her passion with songwriting and expressed that she doesn't want to be categorized as the "heartbreak girl."

"At first I was like, 'I don't want to do this. I don't want to be pigeonholed,' " said Rodrigo about her breakup songs.

"I'm a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth," she added. "And truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren't feelings that I was feeling at the time. And what's the point of putting out a record if it isn't something that you feel is important to say to people?"

She also spoke about receiving a sweet note from her hero Taylor Swift following the success of "Drivers License" earlier this year.

"I don't want to divulge too much because it's really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world," Rodrigo told Billboard. "And when you do kind things to others, good things come your way."

According to Rodrigo, Swift, 31, knew just what advice to give for the exciting time in the artist's life.