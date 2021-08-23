Olivia Rodrigo Channels 'All My' Y2K 'Teen Angst' in Surprise 'Brutal' Music Video

Selena Gomez praised her friend Petra Collins, who directed the music video, while calling Rodrigo "perfectly adorable"

It's not so "Brutal" out here when Olivia Rodrigo drops a surprise music video!

On Monday, Olivia Rodrigo released the music video for "Brutal," the first track off her critically-acclaimed album Sour, as she channeled teen angst and the best things of the early 2000s: the eccentric 'fits, retro video games and, well, shopping malls!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"had the best time ever making this. so so so grateful for @petrafcollins who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly," wrote Rodrigo in an Instagram post celebrating the video's release. "Hope u guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol."

Conan Gray, singer and friend of Rodrigo commented on the post and wrote "u could kick me in the face with boots any day ❤️."

The music video, directed by Petra Collins, begins with a vintage video game and the option to "choose your player" — where the singer is dressed in different outfits to embody the different characters she plays in the game.

Olivia Rodrigo Releases 'Brutal' Music Video Credit: OLIVIA RODRIGO/ YOUTUBE

"I'm so sick of 17 / Where's my f— teenage dream?" she sing. "If someone tells me one more time / 'Enjoy your youth,' I'm gonna cry / And I don't stick up for myself. I'm anxious and nothing can help / And I wish I'd done this before / And I wish people liked me more."

The video then delves into different scenes where the singer wears virtual "masks" as she channels her "teen angst" — singing along to her lyrics as she switches from pointe shoes surrounded by ballerinas to plaid skirts and chrome suits.

Olivia Rodrigo Releases 'Brutal' Music Video Credit: OLIVIA RODRIGO/ YOUTUBE

"They say these are the golden years / But I wish I could disappear," sings Rodrigo on the track. "Ego crush is so severe / God, it's brutal out here."

Mixing the throwback 'fits, one scene shows Rodrigo going live as @spicypiscesnyc on Instagram, before appearing in an emptied-out shopping mall.

Throughout the video, young stars — such as Nico Hiraga, Luke Gage and more — make surprise appearances.

Olivia Rodrigo Releases 'Brutal' Music Video Credit: OLIVIA RODRIGO/ YOUTUBE

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez showed Rodrigo and Collins support on her Instagram story by reposting the teaser and wrote "my bestie @petracollins directed the perfectly adorable "@oliviarodrigo."