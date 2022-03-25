Olivia Rodrigo Wants to Move On from 'Drivers License' Drama in New Film — See the Biggest Revelations

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid in her new Disney+ film, which features the 19-year-old star reflecting on the days that led her to stardom.

In driving home 2 u, Rodrigo takes a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her 11-track debut album SOUR, to Los Angeles in her vintage Ford Bronco. Along the way, Rodrigo breaks down her process for writing the album song by song, and opens up about topics ranging from the pressures of being a child star to the breakup that inspired her to write many of her hit songs.

Here are the biggest Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u revelations.

'Brutal' was a last minute decision

Though "brutal" is the opening track on the album, turns out it was written on a "whim," she says.

In one scene, Rodrigo is seen in the studio with Daniel (Dan) Nigro, her producer and co-writer on the album, saying she's "losing her mind" because she "wants to put one more upbeat song on the record."

The duo then decide they could "write a song today" and get to work. After Nigro came up with a beat by strumming his guitar, Rodrigo strung together the lyrics and recorded it the next day.

"This is such a good song Dan, I'm so glad we made this — just on a whim," she says.

Eventually, Rodrigo noted that she "really loved" the line, "Cause who am I, if not exploited."

"I remember just feeling trapped, and flung into this situation I wasn't prepared for," she said, describing her overnight success. "I wrote it and I was like, 'Yes! This is exactly what I wanna say.' "

She was hesitant to release 'deja vu'

In the film, Rodrigo goes into detail about the hesitation she felt leading up to the release of her single "deja vu" — which is about relationships being "recycled." In part, she wondered if it was the right follow-up to her smash hit "drivers license," but she also said she didn't want to play into any drama.

The singer said she "did not" want to put the song out and recalls thinking it was a "bad song" — to the point where "three, four days before it came out" she called her manager to pull the plug.

However, she decided to release it — though she revealed that there was so much "drama" and "hate" with "drivers license" that she was worried it would be misinterpreted.

"I thought that if I put this song out I was also playing into this drama, love triangle, let's hate on other girls thing," she said in the film. "I just did not want to do that and again, I never write my songs from that point of view because that's not something that I feel."

Following the release of her debut single "drivers license," fans quickly began speculating it was inspired by her alleged romance with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Basset.

Around the same time, Bassett had been seen hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter, and many fans believed the lyric about an older "blonde girl" was in reference to the 22-year-old actress/singer.

Shortly after, Carpenter seemingly shared her side of the story by releasing a track of her own titled "Skin." At the time, PEOPLE learned Carpenter wanted the track to reflect the strength that can be found through difficult moments and the importance of focusing on joy.

She plays an unreleased track

During one of her many studio sessions with Nigro, whom she met after she shared a snippet of her track "happier" online, which eventually made it on the album, he played a portion of "the very first song we wrote together."

As he played the track, Rodrigo was squeamish and said she she didn't "wanna hear it." Once he did play it, however, Rodrigo's emotional vocals were clearly demonstrated.

"I was so sad when I wrote that song, I remember that day I was so sad," she said. "And I'm still not over it."

As a child star, she was always praised — yet she never bought into it

Describing her song "enough for you," Rodrigo opened up about the pressures that come from her inner critic.

"Being a child actor, you're constantly told that everything you do is amazing when you literally did the bare minimum," said Rodrigo, who starred in various acting roles while growing up. "I was always really disillusioned by that at a very young age."

Because of that inner critic, the former Bizaardvark star said she turned to "the other side of the spectrum" and began to believe that everything she did was "bad."

"I started being my own critic," she said. "I never accepted when someone told me I did a good job."

Because of this, she said she always gravitated toward her dad, who would tell her the "truth" — along with Nigro.

She reads her diary entries from her 'drivers license' era

Rodrigo released her debut single and post-breakup ballad "drivers license" in January 2021. Since then, the singer has been propelled into superstardom, and she opened up about how she was feeling around the time it occurred.

"July 13, 2020, I got my drivers license today, a very highly anticipated achievement. All of my relatives called to congratulate me," she read aloud from a journal.

"I realized part of the reason that I wanted to get my driver's license so bad was because of this boy. I always felt bad about being too young to drive over to see him — and too young to have any real freedom. I always thought he should be with a girl who had those liberties," Rodrigo shared.

"I'm still very much not able to fall for anyone else though, like I can't even fathom it at the moment," she added.

In the time since, however, Rodrigo has moved on with music video producer Adam Faze, though they recently called it quits.

During an interview with PEOPLE earlier this week, Rodrigo said she now feels differently about love, compared to when she wrote the album.

"Now I'm at a place where I'm so happy that I went through all of that, and have so much love for all of these people that I've been in relationships with. And so nice that I got to write songs to help me get through it," she shared.