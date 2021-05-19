Olivia Rodrigo Doesn't 'Take the Gossip' About Her Life 'Personally' — 'It Doesn't Bother Me'

Olivia Rodrigo is okay with people talking about her personal life as it relates to her music.

The rising star spoke to Nylon about her debut album Sour — out Friday — as she discussed people's "gossiping" about the meaning behind her songs and how they relate to her personal life.

"I don't take the gossip personally, really. I understand. I completely understand. And you know, lots of times, it isn't malicious. Most of the time, I guess," the 18-year-old told the magazine. "It's none of my business. I write my songs and people can say whatever they want to say about it."

"[They can] think whatever they want to think about my life and that's just part of it," she added. "It doesn't really bother me. I also try to stay off of social media and not look at that stuff."

In the interview, Rodrigo described herself as a "super specific songwriter," since, she said, tracks that are precise are the "most impactful."

"There have been some songs where I've gone back and made revisions to make it a little less specific because sometimes, I think, the drama takes away from the songwriting," she said. "I completely understand people's curiosity. I get so curious about my favorite songwriters and the meaning behind their songs. But songwriting and singer-songwriter music in particular is so special because you can be as specific as you want, but there's still [space to] fill in the blanks."

"And lots of the time, people will fill in the blanks with details from their own life. If they don't want to, they can fill it in with details of my life and if that's what makes it impactful to them, that's fine. As long as the song means something to you, it's all good," she added. "I guess I would prefer people to relate it back to their lives. I can't tell you how many times I've listened to somebody's song and been like, 'Oh my God, they wrote that for me.'"

Rodrigo spoke specifically about her track "déjà vu" and how her album's lyrics are self-aware.

"That's not an inclination that I have. I've been pretty good at realizing [that] when I feel insecure, the best option is not to tear that person down, as soon as you feel less than," she said, before adding, "I try not to do that in my life and definitely not in my songwriting."

"That's a cool thing about the record, too, is that it talks about some things that are uncomfortable to talk about, especially as a young woman," she added ."You're not encouraged to talk about how insecure, and jealous, and angry you feel. Music is an awesome medium for people to get to express those feelings without the fear of judgment, or being viewed as bitchy, or whatever sexist thing people want to say."

Rodrigo also says she's "aware" of the comparisons to other Disney stars such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

"I'm very aware of that classic 'Disney pop girl' archetype. My music is definitely separate from my acting in a way I always dreamed would happen," she said. "When 'drivers license' came out, everyone was like, 'I have no idea who this Olivia Rodrigo girl is, but I love this song.' That is the absolute dream for me, because I've always wanted to be taken seriously as a songwriter."