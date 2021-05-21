The 18-year-old "Drivers License" singer says she turned all her "unhappy feelings into one of the best moments of my life" with the new music

Olivia Rodrigo Drops Debut Album Sour: 'Every Song Is So Personal and Close to My Heart'

Olivia Rodrigo has arrived!

The 18-year-old singer/songwriter, who made waves with her No. 1 breakup song "Drivers License" earlier this year, released her debut album Friday titled Sour.

Spanning 11 tracks — with new entries like "Traitor" and "Jealousy, Jealousy" — the album, Rodrigo says, is completely "personal and close to my heart."

"Every song is so personal and close to my heart. getting to share them with people is the most special thing I've ever done in my life," the rising star wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from behind-the-scenes of the project. "Thank u to everyone who made this album happen."

"Thank you to my manager, Kristen Smith, for believing in me and supporting me with absolutely everything in her. thank you to Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez, Kirsten Stubbs and Michelle An for bringing SOUR to life visually and being the most caring ppl in the world," Rodrigo continued. "Thank you to Matt Morris, Emerson Redd, John Janick, and Sam Ribak at interscope for being so supportive and tender with my vision. thank you to Casey Smith for writing jealousy, jealousy with me and Alexander 23 for coproducing good 4 u."

"Lastly thank you to Dan Nigro for making this entire body of work with me in his garage lol," she added. "His undeniable talent and undying belief in me has forever changed me as an artist and a person."

Rodrigo said no matter "whatever happens" with Sour, she'll still be "so grateful I got to work with all these incredible people."

"And I'm so lucky songwriting and music exists," she said. "I hope you guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called sour. thank you for helping me turn all my unhappy feelings into one of the best moments of my life 💜💜💜"

