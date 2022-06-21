Olivia Rodrigo, who is now dating Zack Bia, called it quits with boyfriend Adam Faze earlier this year, seven months after they were first spotted together

Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia Are Dating and 'Really Like' Each Other: Source

Olivia Rodrigo has a new man in her life.

The 19-year-old pop star is romantically involved with 26-year-old music executive Zack Bia, PEOPLE can confirm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They've been dating since the Super Bowl," a source tells PEOPLE. "They really like each other."

A rep for Rodrigo didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Rodrigo split from music-video-producer boyfriend Adam Faze earlier this year, seven months after they were first spotted together. "They've been over for a bit now," a source told PEOPLE in February.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

After he and Cline, 24, were spotted getting dinner in Santa Monica, California, in December 2021, Bia, who founded the independent record label Field Trip Recordings, clarified that the two were "not dating," but "hang out all the time."

"It's one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and we enjoy going to dinner, we enjoy going to games, doing all these things," he said on the BFFS with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast in January.

"But we never officially started dating and probably won't officially ever stop because it's just more like we're hanging out," he added. "We are enjoying it and not even thinking too much about what it is."

Rodrigo never confirmed her romance with Faze, 25, but told PEOPLE in June 2021 that she was a "lot happier now" than when she wrote the lyrics to her hit debut album Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo at Women in Music Awards Says Her 7 Grammy Nods Was a "Huge Pinch-Me Moment"

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she added. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."

The "Good 4 U" singer's love life was first thrust into the spotlight in January 2021 with the release of her hit debut single "Drivers License," which detailed her broken heart following the end of a relationship.

Though she has never confirmed just who inspired the track, she was rumored to have dated her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett.