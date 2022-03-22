Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Closing a Chapter' with the Release of Her Upcoming Film: 'I've Grown So Much'

Olivia Rodrigo is looking at the days that led her to stardom through the rearview mirror.

Ahead of the release of her Disney+ film titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, the Grammy-nominated singer spoke to PEOPLE about how her life has changed since it took a turn following the release of her debut single.

In the film, Rodrigo, 19, takes a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her 11-track debut album SOUR, to Los Angeles in her vintage Ford Bronco. Along the way, Rodrigo makes stops to perform live arrangements as she breaks down each song on the album and recounts the memories that contributed to her songwriting process.

Now, with her debut album out and the film's premiere approaching, Rodrigo is closing a chapter of her life.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: DRIVING HOME 2 U (A SOUR FILM) Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Interscope Geffen A&M

"The process of making SOUR, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," she says. "I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Rodrigo continued, "The entire process of filming the film, for me, was just super nostalgic. It was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved."

At certain points in the film, directed by Stacey Lee, the "deja vu" singer reflects on a past relationship and the heartbreak she experienced afterward. And though her raw, heartbreak lyrics brought the album to life, after all is said and done, Rodrigo still considers herself a "hopeless romantic."

"I felt definitely differently about love when I wrote SOUR versus now. I think when you're going through a heartbreak like that, you can get really disillusioned with the concepts of relationships," the "traitor" singer says.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Disney/Harper Smith

She continued, "But now I'm at a place where I'm so happy that I went through all of that, and have so much love for all of these people that I've been in relationships with. And so nice that I got to write songs to help me get through it."

As Rodrigo takes fans through her songwriting process, she also opens up about the pressures of feeling like she's accomplishing "enough" after the success of "drivers license," her debut single, and eventually the album.

"That's a mindset that I struggle with a lot in all aspects of life. And I don't think I'm alone in that feeling of thinking that you constantly need to be doing more. Which obviously can be detrimental, but I think part of it is why I'm ambitious," she says. "And it's always pushing me to be better, so I try to frame it in that way."

As Rodrigo closes this chapter of her life, she's opening a new one — beginning with her SOUR tour in support of the album.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: DRIVING HOME 2 U (A SOUR FILM) Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Interscope Geffen A&M

On April 5, Rodrigo will kick off her first-ever tour — and she's "stoked" to experience her music with her fans.

"I've been in rehearsals like every day. It's so much fun. I am just so excited to get on the road. It's been kind of a weird experience, putting out my music in peak COVID where everyone's so isolated from each other," the "happier" singer says.

"The music blew up, and I never got to actually experience that with real people. So, I'm so excited to see in real life, all the people that the music has affected and just sing and dance, and have so much fun with all these new friends. I'm really stoked."

Rodrigo's tour essentials? Her guitar and lavender-scented candles so that, "hopefully it'll make it feel homey."