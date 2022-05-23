Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Debut Album Sour: 'Forever Changed My Life'

"my first album SOUR came out a year ago today," Rodrigo captioned a series of throwback images and clips from throughout the album's creative process and promotional cycle

Olivia Rodrigo is reflecting on the whirlwind success she's experienced over the past year.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of her debut album Sour on Sunday, May 22, the singer-songwriter shared a series of throwback images and video clips collected throughout the album's creative process and promotional cycle via Instagram.

"my first album SOUR came out a year ago today," Rodrigo, 19, wrote in the post's caption. "it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world."

Following a photo of several dozen signed copies of the album's lyric booklet, Rodrigo shared a screenshot of the first-ever Instagram message she received from Dan Nigro, who produced and co-wrote the entirety of Sour alongside her.

"Hey! Just wanted to reach out and say what a big fan I am of the stuff you've been writing! We should work together sometime," read the 40-year-old producer's message, to which Rodrigo replied, "omg!!!! yes please!!!!!!"

"thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone," continued the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's Instagram caption. "and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process."

Rodrigo's celebratory post also featured snaps of her in the recording studio, at the "Deja Vu" music video premiere, on the "Good 4 U" music video set, holding her Grammy awards after the 2022 ceremony, and performing "Hope Ur Ok" to a packed outdoor crowd on the Sour Tour.

She also included a photo of a July 2020 journal entry about earning her driver's license, which seemingly provided inspiration for the album's smash hit lead single, "Drivers License."

The same day, Rodrigo shared an Instagram Reel of clips from her recent Sour Tour concert at New York's Radio City Music Hall and reminisced on the year that's passed since the album's release.

"It's almost been a year since Sour's come out. So much has happened in that year — I graduated high school. I went to the White House, which was amazing, and I won three Grammys, which is absolutely insane," she said in the clip.

"This past year, it's been, you know, a lot of career milestones and stuff, but I'm freshly 19. There are so many things that I'm learning, and just normal teenager milestones that I'm going through every day," continued Rodrigo.

olivia rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: getty

At last month's 2022 Grammy Awards, Rodrigo took home trophies for best pop solo performance for "Drivers License," best pop vocal album for Sour, and best new artist.

"Thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true," she said while accepting the coveted newcomer award. "Thank you to everyone at Interscope, especially John Janick, for believing in me and my songwriting before anything else."

She went on to thank her team, her parents and her best friends, saying, "I love you guys," before adding, "a huge thanks to Dan [Nigro], who made all of my music with me."

Directly addressing Nigro, she said, "Dan, you are the best friend, collaborator and person I could ever ask for, so this is all because of you, so thank you."

Earlier this year, Rodrigo released a concert film titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u to Disney+ and spoke to PEOPLE about its release, which marked a closing chapter for Sour.

"The process of making SOUR, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," she said. "I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."