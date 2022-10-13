There's nothing sour about this meeting of stars!

Olivia Rodrigo stopped by New York City's August Wilson Theatre Wednesday night to catch a production of Funny Girl starring Lea Michele, and posed with the star backstage.

Michele, 36, who is currently starring as Fanny Brice, shared a smiling photo with the pop star, 19, to Instagram.

"This beautiful girl came to see @funnygirlbwy last night ❤️ loved seeing you @oliviarodrigo absolutely adore you! 💓" Michele captioned the post.

Rodrigo seemed to have a great time at the show, as she commented: "LOVE U! U WERE INCREDIBLE!!!!"

Fans were very excited by the pairing, with one even commenting that their meet-up was "the most ambitious crossover event in cinematic history."

Lea Michele and Olivia Rodrigo. Lea Michele Instagram

"This pic is so powerful," wrote another, while a third predicted that "If Sour came out while Glee was on, Rachel definitely would have sung 'driver's license.'"

Michele starred as Rachel Berry for the entire six-season run of Glee, while Rodrigo plays the similarly musically inclined (and ambitious) high schooler Nini Salazar-Roberts on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The "good 4 u" singer also famously included a shout-out to the series in her 2021 hit "deja vu" with the lyrics: "Watching reruns of Glee/Being annoying, singing in harmony."

Though the line made it seem like Rodrigo was a longtime Glee fan, she admitted in an Instagram Live shortly after the song's release that when she wrote the lyric, she'd never actually watched an episode of the hit Fox series.

Lea Michele in Funny Girl. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"I think it's so funny, some of the specifics in 'deja vu' are like, not entirely reality at all. And like, Dan [Nigro] and I wrote that line, 'Watching reruns of Glee,' And neither of us had ever watched an episode of Glee when we wrote that," she explained. "I have since actually gone back and I watched the first two seasons of Glee and it's amazing and I obviously am a little musical theater girl at heart, so it's really cool, but people really like that line."

Rodrigo is not the first star to visit Michele on set; former Glee costar Darren Criss dropped by with his wife Mia on Oct. 5, while Becca Tobin, who played Kitty Wilde on the series, visited Michele on Sept. 21.

"The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain on My Parade' 😂," Michele captioned an Instagram photo of her with Criss and Mia. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss ❤️."

Darren Criss, Lea Michele, Mia Criss. Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele made her triumphant return to Broadway last month after a 13-year absence, stepping into the role of Fanny Brice in the musical revival of Funny Girl.

The musical, which showcases the Jule Styne and Bob Merrill classics "People," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "Don't Rain on My Parade," also features tap numbers by Ayodele Casel and choreography by Ellenore Scott, a revised script by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and over 150 costumes by Tony-winning designer Susan Hilferty.

A crowd of friends and fans including her fellow Spring Awakening costars John Gallagher Jr. and Gideon Glick, Drew Barrymore, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace, Fierstein, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul were present on opening night to cheer her on, as was her longtime best friend (and Spring Awakening and Glee costar) Jonathan Groff.