Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out Supreme Court Justices During Glastonbury Set: 'We Hate You!'
Olivia Rodrigo is not holding back her opinion on the recent Roe v. Wade ruling.
On Saturday, the "Drivers License" singer took the stage at the UK's Glastonbury Festival with her guest star Lily Allen to send a message to five supreme court justices who voted to overturn abortion law in the U.S.
"I'm devastated and terrified," Rodrigo, 19, told the crowd.
"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," she shared, The Guardian reports. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."
"The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you," she added.
Rodrigo later performed Lily Allen's "F–k You" with the artist herself. The collaboration with Allen, 37, happened during Rodrigo's debut at the iconic festival.
"This is actually my first Glastonbury and I'm sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever," she said, per the British outlet. "But I'm also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday."
Rodrigo joined many other celebrities who made their voices heard after the Supreme Court announced the reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday. Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Rita Moreno, Hailey Bieber, and Michelle Obama were among several other high-profile figures who have publicly expressed their disagreement with the new law.
The 6-to-3 ruling retracted nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.
Protests have since erupted around the country, and President Joe Biden has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."