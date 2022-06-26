Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out Supreme Court Justices During Glastonbury Set: 'We Hate You!'

"I'm devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Olivia Rodrigo said while appearing on stage with Lily Allen Saturday to perform her cover “F—k You”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Olivia Rodrigo is not holding back her opinion on the recent Roe v. Wade ruling.

On Saturday, the "Drivers License" singer took the stage at the UK's Glastonbury Festival with her guest star Lily Allen to send a message to five supreme court justices who voted to overturn abortion law in the U.S.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm devastated and terrified," Rodrigo, 19, told the crowd.

"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," she shared, The Guardian reports. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."

"The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you," she added.

Rodrigo later performed Lily Allen's "F–k You" with the artist herself. The collaboration with Allen, 37, happened during Rodrigo's debut at the iconic festival.

"This is actually my first Glastonbury and I'm sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever," she said, per the British outlet. "But I'm also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday."

The 6-to-3 ruling retracted nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.

RELATED: Vice President Kamala Harris Comments on SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Decision

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.