Olivia Rodrigo Asks Fans to Wear 'Prom Attire' to Celebrate Gracie Abrams' Last Stop on Sour Tour

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic).LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Gracie Abrams attends the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch Presented By Peacock and GIRLS5EVA at City Market Social House on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo is making a request of her fans.

The singer, 19, shared a message on Twitter Friday, asking her followers who would be in attendance at a concert stop in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday evening to wear "prom attire" to celebrate opening act Gracie Abrams' last night on the tour.

"You guys. i wanted to do a little something special for Gracie's last show tmrw in detroit," Rodrigo began her social media statement.

"Since it's prom seasonnnn I thought maybe we could turn SOUR TOUR into SOUR PROM????" she then asked. "Would u guys be down? prom attire?"

Abrams, 22, has served as Rodrigo's Sour tour opener since April 5, when the show first began. She will be replaced going forward by Holly Humberstone when the show hits New York City's Radio City Music Hall next week. (Chappell Roan, meanwhile, will serve as the opening act for Rodrigo's San Francisco tour stop.)

Artist Baby Queen will then take over the spot when the Sour tour goes overseas to Europe between June 11 and July 7 this summer.

Prior to kicking off her Sour tour, Rodrigo told PEOPLE she was "stoked" to experience her music live with her fans.

"I've been in rehearsals like every day. It's so much fun. I am just so excited to get on the road," she said at the time. "It's been kind of a weird experience, putting out my music in peak COVID where everyone's so isolated from each other."

"The music blew up, and I never got to actually experience that with real people," Rodrigo continued. "So, I'm so excited to see in real life, all the people that the music has affected and just sing and dance, and have so much fun with all these new friends. I'm really stoked."

The "Good 4 U" crooner also told PEOPLE that her guitar and lavender-scented candles are her go-to tour essentials, so that "hopefully it'll make it feel homey."